TFC II Sign Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly Ahead of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Opener

Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II today announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"Zak has earned this opportunity through his hard work and professionalism during both first and second team preseason camps," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "As a young player with experience in both Morocco and Belgium, we're excited to continue to work with him and support his development."

Nakhly, 20, joins the Young Reds after participating as a trialist during Toronto FC's 2026 preseason training camp in Marbella, Spain. The Canadian-Moroccan s hot-stopper recently represented Ottawa South United, where he made 17 appearances during the 2025 Ligue1 Québec season. He previously spent two years (2023, 2024) with Royal Charleroi S.C. (Belgium, First Division). Born in Montreal, Quebec, Nakhly originally progressed through the youth ranks and spent five years with Mohammed VI Academy, representing the Moroccan-based club at the U13, U15, U17, U19 and U21 levels.

TFC II begin their fifth MLS NEXT Pro season with four consecutive road matches for the second straight season. The Young Reds kick off their campaign against Philadelphia Union II on Saturday, February 28, followed by away matches against New England Revolution II on Sunday, March 8, Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, March 15 and New York City FC II on Thursday, March 19. Led by Head Coach Gianni Cimini, TFC II then host Crown Legacy FC in the club's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener on Sunday, April 12 at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. All TFC II and MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball streaming platform.

Toronto FC II's full 2026 MLS NEXT Pro schedule can be found HERE.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

ZAKARIA NAKHLY

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 205 lbs.

Birthdate: March 31, 2005 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Mohammédia, Morocco

Nationality: Canadian-Moroccan

Last Club: Royal Charleroi S.C.

TORONTO FC II ROSTER AS OF FEBRUARY 27, 2026

Following the signing of Zakaria Nakhly, Toronto FC II now has 17 players signed to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts entering the 2026 campaign.

Goalkeepers (2): Chris Kalongo, Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders (7): Dékwon Barrow, Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile, Reid Fisher, Jackson Gilman, Daniel Stampatori, Theo Rigopoulos

Midfielders (4): Fletcher Bank, Bryce Boneau, Antone Bossenberry, Abundance Salaou

Forwards (4): Damar Dixon, Elias Khodri, Jahmarie Nolan, Joshua Nugent







