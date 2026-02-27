Philadelphia Union II Re-Sign Midfielder Óscar Benítez Through 2026

Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have re-signed midfielder Óscar Benítez to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2026 season. Benítez remains on Union II's active roster and will continue to occupy an international roster slot.

"Óscar has shown consistent progress and maturity within our environment last season," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "His work rate, defensive presence, and ability to impact games in key moments were valuable for us, and we're excited to continue his development heading into 2026."

Benítez appeared in 21 matches during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, making nine starts while playing a consistent role across Union II's midfield and defensive rotations. He scored his first Union II goal on September 26, 2025, netting the game-winner in the 84th minute against Toronto FC II. The result secured a home playoff match and helped Union II clinch a top two finish in the Eastern Conference. Benítez also appeared in all three playoff matches, including the Eastern Conference Final.

Benítez originally joined Union II ahead of the 2025 season after spending time with St. Louis CITY SC 2, where he made 14 regular-season appearances and scored two goals, along with one playoff appearance. He began his professional career in 2022 at Academia Alemana de Fútbol Popayán in Colombia before moving to Brazil to play for Red Bull Bragantino's U-20 squad, recording 14 appearances and two goals.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II re-sign midfielder Óscar Benítez to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 27, 2026.







