Orlando City B Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Selection Jaylen Yearwood

Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B has signed defender Jaylen Yearwood to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, the Club announced today. The Lions selected Yearwood, a University of North Florida product, with the 14th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

"We're excited to add Jaylen to the group," said Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "He's a physically strong and dynamic defender with impressive speed and excellent game awareness. Jaylen's profile gives us versatility along the back line, and we believe his attributes will translate well as he grows within our system."

Yearwood, 21, was a senior fullback at North Florida and helped the Ospreys capture the 2024 ASUN Championship. He was a CSC Academic All-District Team selection in 2023 and a three-time ASUN Academic Honor Roll honoree (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25). As a junior, he logged 1,011 minutes across 14 matches with 13 starts, recording five assists, including three straight in ASUN play and two during the conference tournament. He started all 11 matches as a sophomore after appearing in all 14 contests as a freshman, one of only two first-year players on the roster to do so.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City B signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft selection Jaylen Yearwood to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2026.

Jaylen Yearwood

Number: 37

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Born: Aug. 27, 2004, in Conyers, Ga.

Hometown: Conyers, Ga.

Citizenship: USA







