The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC - June 7, 2024
June 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The Story:
Friday's match will be the first ever meeting between Orlando City B and Carolina Core FC. The Core joined MLS NEXT Pro prior to the 2024 season as an independent expansion team.
OCB ranks first in MLS NEXT Pro in set pieces taken with 251 spread out over free kicks (189), corners (60) and penalty kicks (2). The Lions have also scored five of their 20 goals this season directly from set pieces.
Orlando City B will host Eastern Conference opposition Carolina Core FC on Friday, with the Lions leading Carolina for ninth place by nine points.
Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City B 1, Inter Miami CF II 3 (6/2/24, Chase Stadum)
Goal-Scorers: Favian Loyola; Lawson Sunderland, Ryan Carmichael, Corentin Jean
Carolina Core's Last Match: Carolina Core FC 1, Huntsville City FC 4 (6/1/24, Truist Point)
Goal-Scorers: Angel Aguas; Forster Ajago, Tyler Pasnik, Adem Sipic (2)
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)
First ever meeting between Orlando City B and Carolina Core FC
Next Up: Orlando City B vs. Chattanooga FC
Date & Time: Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Osceola County Stadium
Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
