The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC - June 7, 2024

June 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The Story:

Friday's match will be the first ever meeting between Orlando City B and Carolina Core FC. The Core joined MLS NEXT Pro prior to the 2024 season as an independent expansion team.

OCB ranks first in MLS NEXT Pro in set pieces taken with 251 spread out over free kicks (189), corners (60) and penalty kicks (2). The Lions have also scored five of their 20 goals this season directly from set pieces.

Orlando City B will host Eastern Conference opposition Carolina Core FC on Friday, with the Lions leading Carolina for ninth place by nine points.

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City B 1, Inter Miami CF II 3 (6/2/24, Chase Stadum)

Goal-Scorers: Favian Loyola; Lawson Sunderland, Ryan Carmichael, Corentin Jean

Carolina Core's Last Match: Carolina Core FC 1, Huntsville City FC 4 (6/1/24, Truist Point)

Goal-Scorers: Angel Aguas; Forster Ajago, Tyler Pasnik, Adem Sipic (2)

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)

First ever meeting between Orlando City B and Carolina Core FC

Next Up: Orlando City B vs. Chattanooga FC

Date & Time: Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.