Tacoma Defiance Hosts St. Louis CITY 2 Thursday Night at Starfire Stadium
June 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (5-5-1, 17 points) returns home to take on St. Louis CITY 2 (7-2-2, 24 points) on Thursday, June 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 3-2 loss to Ventura County FC on May 31. Faysal Bettache scored a brace, but it was not enough to overcome the three goals scored by the home side. With the result, Defiance stays in third place in the Pacific Division, four points behind LAFC2.
This is the first contest between Tacoma and St. Louis this year. The two sides faced off twice in 2023, with Tacoma winning the ensuing shootout after a 1-1 draw on March 23, and St. Louis winning 2-0 on June 5.
Following Thursday's match, Tacoma hits the road to take on The Town FC on Tuesday, June 11 at PayPal Park (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Kylen Mills
