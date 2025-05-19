Tacoma Defiance Falls 2-1 to Timbers2 on Sunday Night at Providence Park
May 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
PORTLAND, OREGON - Tacoma Defiance lost 2-1 to Timbers2 on Sunday night at Providence Park. Yu Tsukanome scored his eighth goal of the season in the 13th minute, tied for most in MLS NEXT Pro, but it was not enough to overcome a pair of goals scored by Timbers2 on either side of halftime. Defiance next faces North Texas SC on Sunday, May 25 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 1 - Timbers2 2
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Venue: Providence Park
Referee: Joshua Madison
Assistants: Bruno Rizo, Emmanuel Padilla
Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon
Weather: 56 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
POR - Reo Griffiths 6'
TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Kaito Yamada) 13'
POR - Alex Moreno 45'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
POR - Daniel Núňez (caution) 23'
TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 31'
POR - Charles Dodzi (caution) 43'
TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 67'
POR - Victor Enriquez (caution) 78'
POR - Noah Santos (caution) 83'
POR - Lukas Burns (caution) 90'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Mohammed Shour; Cody Baker, Katio Yamada, Stuart Hawkins, Reed Baker-Whiting (Travian Sousa 60'); Charles Dodzi (Sebastian Gomez HT), Peter Kingston - Captain; Georgi Minoungou (Jackson Khoury 60'), Rafferty Pedder (Snyder Brunell HT), Edson Carli (Leo Burney 70'); Yu Tsukanome
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Charlie Gaffney, Joonmo Kang, Gallatin Sandnes
Total shots: 24
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 12
Saves: 3
Timbers2 - Lukas Burns; Sawyer Jura, Alex Bamford, Charles Ondo, Blake Pope; Alex Moreno (Victor Enriquez 55'), Malcolm Johnston, Daneil Núñez (Noah Santos 72'); Mataeo Burnbury (Marcos Vinicius da Silva Carvalho 55'), Reo Griffiths (Max Eisenberg 72'), Kyle Linhares
Substitutes not used: Santiano Gallardo, Bryce VanVoorhis, Eric Izoita, Kai Carlson, Maximilian Deisenhofer
Total shots: 8
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 10
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 2
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance passing against Timbers2
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 19, 2025
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 2-1 to Timbers2 on Sunday Night at Providence Park - Tacoma Defiance
- Colorado Rapids 2 Top Real Monarchs 2-1 Thanks to Last-Minute Winner from Kimani Stewart-Baynes - Colorado Rapids 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 2-1 to Timbers2 on Sunday Night at Providence Park
- Tacoma Defiance Faces Timbers2 Sunday Night at Providence Park
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 5-0 to Whitecaps FC 2 Wednesday Night at Swangard Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Faces Whitecaps FC 2 on Wednesday Night at Swangard Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 to the Portland Timbers in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32