Tacoma Defiance Falls 2-1 to Timbers2 on Sunday Night at Providence Park

May 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance passing against Timbers2

PORTLAND, OREGON - Tacoma Defiance lost 2-1 to Timbers2 on Sunday night at Providence Park. Yu Tsukanome scored his eighth goal of the season in the 13th minute, tied for most in MLS NEXT Pro, but it was not enough to overcome a pair of goals scored by Timbers2 on either side of halftime. Defiance next faces North Texas SC on Sunday, May 25 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 1 - Timbers2 2

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Venue: Providence Park

Referee: Joshua Madison

Assistants: Bruno Rizo, Emmanuel Padilla

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

Weather: 56 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

POR - Reo Griffiths 6'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Kaito Yamada) 13'

POR - Alex Moreno 45'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR - Daniel Núňez (caution) 23'

TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 31'

POR - Charles Dodzi (caution) 43'

TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 67'

POR - Victor Enriquez (caution) 78'

POR - Noah Santos (caution) 83'

POR - Lukas Burns (caution) 90'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Mohammed Shour; Cody Baker, Katio Yamada, Stuart Hawkins, Reed Baker-Whiting (Travian Sousa 60'); Charles Dodzi (Sebastian Gomez HT), Peter Kingston - Captain; Georgi Minoungou (Jackson Khoury 60'), Rafferty Pedder (Snyder Brunell HT), Edson Carli (Leo Burney 70'); Yu Tsukanome

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Charlie Gaffney, Joonmo Kang, Gallatin Sandnes

Total shots: 24

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 12

Saves: 3

Timbers2 - Lukas Burns; Sawyer Jura, Alex Bamford, Charles Ondo, Blake Pope; Alex Moreno (Victor Enriquez 55'), Malcolm Johnston, Daneil Núñez (Noah Santos 72'); Mataeo Burnbury (Marcos Vinicius da Silva Carvalho 55'), Reo Griffiths (Max Eisenberg 72'), Kyle Linhares

Substitutes not used: Santiano Gallardo, Bryce VanVoorhis, Eric Izoita, Kai Carlson, Maximilian Deisenhofer

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 2

