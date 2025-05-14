Tacoma Defiance Faces Whitecaps FC 2 on Wednesday Night at Swangard Stadium

May 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance travels to Whitecaps FC 2 on Wednesday, May 14 at Swangard Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

In its most recent contest, Tacoma saw its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Portland Timbers in the Round of 32 on May 6. In league play, Tacoma sits in third place in the Western Conference with 15 points (5-2-0), riding a three-match winning streak and three points behind first-place Ventura County FC with two games in hand.

Tacoma forward Osaze De Rosario was recently signed by the First Team. The striker currently leads all of MLS NEXT Pro with eight goals.

Following Wednesday's match, Defiance travels to face Timbers2 on Sunday, May 18 at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: James Hadnot







