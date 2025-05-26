Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 to North Texas SC on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium

May 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance forward Sebastian Gomez (right)

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance forward Sebastian Gomez (right)(Tacoma Defiance)

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance fell 3-2 to North Texas SC on Sunday night at Starfire Stadium. Yu Tsukanome's league-leading ninth goal in MLS NEXT Pro and a strike by Kaito Yamada were not enough to overcome three goals from the Texas side as Defiance dropped the home result. Hervé Diese's side now faces Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday, May 31 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - North Texas SC 3

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Justin St. Pierre

Assistants: Hunter Zachwieja, Andrew Hanks

Fourth official: Yannick Rothfuss

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

NTX - Sam Sarver (Anthony Ramírez) 19'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Sebastian Gomez, Snyder Brunell) 25'

NTX - Faisu Sangare 74'

NTX - Sam Sarver (penalty) 77'

TAC - Kaito Yamada 79'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NTX - Ian Charles (caution) 17'

NTX - Álvaro Augusto (caution) 43'

TAC - Danny Leyva (caution) 45'+3'

TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 84'

NTX - Faisu Sangare (caution) 88'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Charlie Gaffney, Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins (Leo Burney HT), Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell (Peter Kingston 57'), Danny Leyva (Cristian Dodzi 61'); Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome, Edson Carli (Jackson Khoury HT); Osaze De Rosario (Georgi Minoungou HT)

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Joonmo Kang, Damien Alvarez, Birame Diaw

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 0

North Texas SC - Nicolás Arango; Joshua Torquato, Mohamed Cisset, Álvaro Augusto, Ian Charles; Diego García, Aaron Essel; Jaidyn Contreras (Daniel Baran 85'), Anthony Ramírez (Caleb Swann 85'), Sam Sarver; Faisu Sangare

Substitutes not used: Alejandro Urzua, Leonardo Orejarena, Isaiah Kaakoush, JT Harms, James Bulkeley

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 13

Offside: 6

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 1

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.