Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 to North Texas SC on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
May 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance fell 3-2 to North Texas SC on Sunday night at Starfire Stadium. Yu Tsukanome's league-leading ninth goal in MLS NEXT Pro and a strike by Kaito Yamada were not enough to overcome three goals from the Texas side as Defiance dropped the home result. Hervé Diese's side now faces Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday, May 31 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 2 - North Texas SC 3
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Justin St. Pierre
Assistants: Hunter Zachwieja, Andrew Hanks
Fourth official: Yannick Rothfuss
Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
NTX - Sam Sarver (Anthony Ramírez) 19'
TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Sebastian Gomez, Snyder Brunell) 25'
NTX - Faisu Sangare 74'
NTX - Sam Sarver (penalty) 77'
TAC - Kaito Yamada 79'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NTX - Ian Charles (caution) 17'
NTX - Álvaro Augusto (caution) 43'
TAC - Danny Leyva (caution) 45'+3'
TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 84'
NTX - Faisu Sangare (caution) 88'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Charlie Gaffney, Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins (Leo Burney HT), Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell (Peter Kingston 57'), Danny Leyva (Cristian Dodzi 61'); Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome, Edson Carli (Jackson Khoury HT); Osaze De Rosario (Georgi Minoungou HT)
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Joonmo Kang, Damien Alvarez, Birame Diaw
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 8
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 0
North Texas SC - Nicolás Arango; Joshua Torquato, Mohamed Cisset, Álvaro Augusto, Ian Charles; Diego García, Aaron Essel; Jaidyn Contreras (Daniel Baran 85'), Anthony Ramírez (Caleb Swann 85'), Sam Sarver; Faisu Sangare
Substitutes not used: Alejandro Urzua, Leonardo Orejarena, Isaiah Kaakoush, JT Harms, James Bulkeley
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 13
Offside: 6
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 1
Images from this story
Tacoma Defiance forward Sebastian Gomez (right)
