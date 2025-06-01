Tacoma Defiance Draws, 1-1, with Minnesota United FC 2, Wins Ensuing Shootout
June 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance drew 1-1 with Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday night at Starfire Stadium, winning the ensuing shootout to earn two points at home. Demian Alvarez scored the tying goal at the end of regulation, his first of the season, and bagged winning penalty strike in the contest. Defiance now has a week off before taking on Real Monarchs on Wednesday, June 11 at Zions Bank Stadium (6:30 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 1 - Minnesota United FC 1
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Dion Coxe-Trieger
Assistants: CJ Koll, Devon Dieckman
Fourth Official: Kelsey Harms
Weather: 57 degrees and mostly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
MIN - Luke Hille (Britton Fischer) 71'
TAC - Demian Alvarez (Peter Kingston) 84'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TAC - Elias Katsaros (caution) 53'
MIN - Loïc Mesanvi (caution) 80'
MIN - Jeremy Hall (caution) 89'
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
MIN - Luke Hille (score)
TAC - Peter Kingston (score)
MIN - Curt Calov (score)
TAC - Charlie Gaffney (score)
MIN - Anderson Farris (miss)
TAC - Jackson Khoury (miss)
MIN - Loïc Mesanvi (score)
TAC - Yu Tsukanome (score)
MIN - Devin Padelford (saved)
TAC - Demian Alvarez (score)
LINEUPS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Cody Baker, Kaito Yamada (Demian Alvarez 46'), Leo Burney, Birame Diaw (Elias Katsaros 46'); Edson Carli (Charles Dodzi 83'), Peter Kingston; Joonmo Kang (Charlie Gaffney 63'), Yu Tsukanome, Sebastian Gomez; Osaze De Rosario (Jackson Khoury 46')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Danny Robles, Rafferty Pedder
Total Shots: 11
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 10
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 7
Minnesota United FC 2 - Wessel Speel; Kisa Kiingi (Dominic Mawing 17'), Britton Fischer, Devin Padelford, John Anderson Farris; Loïc Mesanvi, Alpha Kabia, Carlos Casillas-Lopez (Braden Schumacher 88'), Curt Calov; Samuel Shashoua (Issa Saidi 60'), Luke Hille
Substitutes not used: Kieran Chandler, Braden Schumacher, Kai Zeruhn
Total Shots: 11
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 17
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 3
- TACOMA DEFIANCE -
