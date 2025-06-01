Carolina Core FC Scores Twice in Decisive Road Victory against Inter Miami II

June 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Carolina Core FC was led by midfielder Glory Nzingo, who scored twice to help earn The Foxes three points on the road in a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami II.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Glory Nzingo, 4th minute: Following intense pressure by Facundo Canete, an Inter Miami II defender made an errant pass to midfielder Glory Nzingo, who picked up the ball and carried it into the box before finding the bottom corner of the net.

MIA - Own Goal (Kai Thomas), 65th minute: After a dangerous chipped ball was played into the 18-yard box, the Inter Miami II attacker crossed the ball, which deflected into Kai Thomas, resulting in an own goal.

CCFC - Glory Nzingo, 75th minute: A deep run from Facundo Canete led to him finding Jacob Evans in the box, who slotted the ball across the face of the net for a tap-in from Glory Nzingo.

Postgame Notes

A Glorious Sunday

Evans Reaches Career Milestone with 40th Start for CCFC

The Foxes Steal Win on the Road

A Glorious Sunday

Glory Nzingo ignited the game with his first goal in the fourth minute. With continued pressure coming from Facundo Canete, an Inter Miami II defender made an errant pass to Nzingo, who received the ball and then dribbled through the Herons' defense before finding the back of the net. Nzingo's second goal came as a result of a great through ball from Facundo Canete to Jacob Evans, who played the ball across the goalkeeper's box to the wide-open Nzingo for an easy tap-in.

Evans Reaches Career Milestone with 40th Start for CCFC

Midfield captain Jacob Evans reaches a historic milestone by starting his 40th career game with the club in Sunday's victory over Inter Miami II. In the match, Evans added another goal contribution to his tally on the season with an assist to Glory Nzingo to put CCFC in the lead for good. In Sunday's milestone match, Evans played 87 minutes, registering two shots, two key passes, and an 88% passing percentage.

The Foxes Steal Win on the Road

Sunday night's 2-1 win against Inter Miami II meant that Carolina Core FC earned its second win of the MLS NEXT Pro season. The match showcased CCFC midfielder Glory Nzingo's superb finishing ability, as the Irishman bagged two goals while playing as a striker to help seal the victory. With the massive win away from home, Carolina Core FC now have 13 points and are tied with Inter Miami II in the standings. Sunday's match marks the third game unbeaten for Carolina Core FC as it heads into a three-game homestand during June.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi, Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez; Alenga Charles, Aryeh Miller (Derek Cuevas - 76'); Jacob Evans (Drake Hadeed - 87'), Glory Nzingo (David "Pachi" Polanco - 77'), Facundo Canete (Jonathan Bazaes - 87').

Substitutes not used - Andrew Pannenberg, Anthony Sumo Jr., Mateo Sarmiento

Inter Miami II - Ivan Schmid; Theo Vorenkamp, Tyler Hall, Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti, Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda; Bailey Sparks (Cohen Yuval - 46'), Ricardo Montenegro (Daniel Sumalla - 90'+4'), Derrek Martinez (Preston Plambeck - 46'); Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Santiago Ledesma - 82'), Alejandro Flores (Samuel Basabe - 66'), Mateo Saja.

Substitutes not used - Bryan Destin, Lesther Garcia-Spencer, Matias Marin

Next Game

Carolina Core FC will return back home to Truist Point, taking on Orlando City B on Wednesday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Inter Miami CF II

June 1st, 2025 - Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Carolina Core FC record: 2-3-5 (13 points - 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Inter Miami II record: 4-7-1 (13 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 1 2

Inter Miami CF II 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Glory Nzingo - 4'

MIA: Kai Thomas (OG) - 65'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo (Jacob Evans) - 75'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (caution) - 28'

MIA: Bailey Sparks (caution) - 42'

CCFC: Aryeh Miller (caution) - 58'

MIA: Giovanni Ferraina (caution) - 90'

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistant Referees: Kendall McCardell, Rebecca Luther

Fourth Official: Kyle Cividanes

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 85 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







