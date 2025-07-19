10-Man Carolina Core FC Earns Two Points at Home Against Atlanta United 2

July 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, NC - Despite being down a man for more than half the game, Carolina Core FC was able to earn two points after securing a draw and winning the penalty kick shootout against Atlanta United 2.

Goal-Scoring Plays

Carolina Core FC - Facundo Canete, 4th minute: Glory Nzingo delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post, where Facundo Canete met the ball, sending a powerful header into the back of the net.

Atlanta United 2 - Javier Armas, 90th minute: Following a chaotic sequence in the box, the ball was shifted outside the 18-yard box to Javier Armas, who struck the ball into the upper left corner.

Postgame Notes

10-Man Foxes Secure Two Points

Facundo Canete - The Foxes' Top Scorer

Sutton Dominates Penalty Shootout

CCFC vs. ATLUTD2 | MLSNP Box Score

10-Man Foxes Secure Two Points

An early red card in the 35th minute put The Foxes down to ten men with over an hour left to play. However, Carolina Core FC would find a new defensive gear to protect its 1-0 lead. The Core would win 10 tackles and 36 duels throughout the entirety of the game, dominating Atlanta United 2 in both categories. The defensive display was spearheaded by Daniel Chica, who led the match in defensive actions (12). Despite conceding a late goal to Atlanta United 2, the defensive effort was crucial in pushing the game into a penalty shootout and earning an extra point.

Facundo Canete - The Foxes' Top Scorer

Facundo Canete grabbed the opening goal in Saturday night's match against Carolina Core FC's southern rivals, Atlanta United 2. Canete was able to get on the end of a corner kick by Glory Nzingo in the fourth minute of the match. The goal marks the Argentine midfielder's sixth goal in MLS NEXT Pro, making him the outright leading goalscorer for The Foxes. Facundo Canete also created three chances during the match- the most produced by any Core player.

Sutton Dominates Penalty Shootout

Goalkeeper Alex Sutton delivered an impressive performance between the posts with seven saves during the match and proved to be the key player in Carolina Core FC's penalty shootout victory against Atlanta United 2. The Foxes' goalkeeper stopped two penalties- including a winning save that secured two points at Truist Point Stadium. The shootout victory brings Carolina Core FC up to 21 points, just four points outside of a playoff spot.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica; Derek Cuevas (Paul Leonardi - 73'), Alenga Charles, Facundo Canete (Aryeh Miller - 86'), Jathan Juarez (Juan Pablo Rodriguez - 90' + 1'); Jacob Evans (Jonathan Bazaes - 90' + 1'), Glory Nzingo (Josuha Rodriguez - 46'); Anthony Sumo Jr.

Substitutes not used - Drake Hadeed, Corey Lundeen, Andrew Pannenberg, David "Pachi" Polanco

Atlanta United 2 - Jonathan Ransom; Noah Cobb (Braden Dunham - 27'), Ronan Wynne, Salvatore Mazzaferro; Dominik Chong Qui, Cooper Sanchez (Adyn Torres - 82'), Javier Armas, Nyk Sessock (Rodrigo Neri - 38'); Moises Tablante, Ryan Carmichael, Patrick Weah (Gabriel Wesseh - 46')

Substitutes not used - Reuben Clarson, Kaiden Moore, DD Sibrian

Next Game

Carolina Core FC remains at Truist Point Stadium to take on Philadelphia Union II on July 30th at 7:30 pm. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Atlanta United 2

July 19th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-7-8 (21 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta United 2 record: 3-5-8 (19 points - 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

Atlanta United 2 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Glory Nzingo) - 4'

ATLUTD2: Javier Armas (Adyn Torres) - 90'

Misconduct Summary:

ATLUTD2: Patrick Weah (caution) - 32'

CCFC: Anthony Sumo Jr. (ejection) - 35'

CCFC: Jacob Evans (caution) - 65'

ATLUTD2: Rodrigo Neri (caution) - 71'

Referee: Gary Gutierrez

Assistant Referees: Andrew Charron, Aaron Riley

Fourth Official: Colin Ashley

Weather: Light thunderstorms and rain, 84 degrees.

Attendance: 3,404

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.