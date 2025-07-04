Carolina Core FC Falls at Home against Inter Miami II

July 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC fell 2-1 at home to Eastern Conference playoff contender Inter Miami II despite a first-half equalizer by midfielder Derek Cuevas.

Goal-Scoring Plays

IMCFII - Mateo Saja, 6th minute: After forcing his way down the pitch, defender Tyler Hall passed the ball into the box, finding forward Mateo Saja, who shot the ball straight into the bottom corner.

CCFC - Derek Cuevas, 27th minute: Midfielder Derek Cuevas cut inside from the right wing before launching the ball past Inter Miami II's goalkeeper and into the far right corner, after a smooth layoff from Jonathan Bazaes.

IMCFII - Dániel Pintér, 84th minute: Following a through ball from midfielder Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Inter Miami II midfielder Dániel Pintér carried the ball downfield through the defenders and fired the ball into the bottom right corner.

Postgame Notes

Cuevas Nets Second Goal

Carolina Core FC midfielder Derek Cuevas started the match off hot, scoring his second goal of the season. The Spaniard received the ball on the right wing before cutting inside and curling it into the back left corner of the goal. Cuevas' goal marks his second this season in MLS NEXT Pro action. The midfielder has started the past two games for Carolina Core FC and has proved to be an important contributor as the season advances.

Bazaes' Instant Impact

Forward Johnny Bazaes made his first career start in the MLS NEXT Pro season on Friday night against Inter Miami II. Bazaes has been with Carolina Core FC since its inaugural season but has played a larger role this season, appearing in seven games across all competitions. Bazaes had a strong performance in his first start, registering his first career goal contribution for CCFC by assisting Derek Cuevas.

Foxes on the Hunt for Points

Carolina Core FC fell to fellow playoff hopeful Inter Miami II in a close battle in the Eastern Conference standings. The North Carolina-based side fell behind early but would go on to tie the game up ahead of the second half. Miami eventually stole all three points after a goal in the 84th minute. CCFC will look towards its next match against local opponent Crown Legacy FC in a rivalry matchup that could have major ramifications on the Eastern Conference playoff push.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Derek Cuevas, Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez; Alenga Charles, Facundo Canete; Johnny Bazaes (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 66'), Jacob Evans; Glory Nzingo (Josuha Rodriguez - 81').

Substitutes not used - Drake Hadeed, Corey Lundeen, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, David Polanco, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Zion Scarlett.

Inter Miami II - Matias Marin; Theo Vorenkamp (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida - 64'), Giovanni Ferraina Marchetti, Tyler Hall, D Sumalla, Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda; Daniel Pinter (Cohen Yuval - 90'+1'), Bailey Sparks (Alexander Shaw - 80'), Ricardo Montenegro, Alejandro Flores (Preston Plambeck - 64'); Mateo Saja (Santiago Ledesma - 81').

Substitutes not used - Samuel Basabe, Lesther Garcia-Spencer, Derrek Martinez, Max Ponikarovsky.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC goes on the road to take on Crown Legacy FC on Wednesday, July 9th, at 7:00 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Inter Miami II

July 4th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-6-6 (17 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Inter Miami II record: 5-9-2 (17 points - 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

Inter Miami II 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

IMCFII: Mateo Saja - 6'

CCFC: Derek Cuevas (Jonathan Bazaes) - 27'

IMCFII: Daniel Pinter (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida) - 84'

Misconduct Summary:

IMCFII: Theo Vorenkamp (caution) - 21'

Referee: Andrew Porada

Assistant Referees: Katarzyna Wasiak, Marcus Moss

Fourth Official: Lauren Aldrich

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 86 degrees.

Attendance: 4,430 (sellout)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







