Sporting KC II Hosts Portland Timbers2 on Saturday in First Home Match Since June 7

July 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II returns to Children's Mercy Victory Field on Saturday, where they will take on Portland Timbers 2 in their first home match since June 1st. Tickets for the noon kickoff are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the game can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The offense will look to get going against Portland, as they have conceded the second-most goals in the Western Conference at 31. Timbers 2 also only has one result on the road. SKC II grinded out a result two matches ago in a 1-1 draw at Houston Dynamo 2. Istvan Urbanyi's group defended down a man for over 30 minutes to keep the draw and nearly stole all three points in stoppage time.

Maouloune Goumballe, a second-year pro out of Indiana University, picked up his third assist in the Dynamo Dos draw. His three assists pace the team along with his 13 starts and 1165 minutes played on the season. Captain Cielo Tschantret, who has one goal, has started all 13 matches, playing both on the backline and in the midfield.

Forward Bryan Arellano got on the end of Goumablle's assist against Houston, scoring his first goal of the season. The forward has started seven of 10 appearances for SKC II after signing with the club in preseason. The team will also get back defender Anthony Samways, who served his red card suspension during a match against Austin FC II.

In net, homegrown goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp leads the team with six starts and 25 saves. His last home start saw him pick up a draw and a clean sheet against The Town FC on May 18. Earlier this week, Kortkamp was announced as an MLS NEXT All-Star, another accolade for the young U.S. Youth International goalkeeper.

Portland is led by second-year head coach Serge Dinkota, who took over in May of 2024 and helped guide Portland to 38 points in 2024, one point off the playoff line. This year, they are headlined on the pitch by 22-year-old forward Gage Guerra, who has 11 goal contributions in 12 appearances. His 11 goal contributions put him in a tie for second in the league.

Saturday marks the halfway point of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season for Sporting KC II. The team will begin the second half of the season against The Town FC on July 13, following their match with Portland. That match is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 14

Date: Friday, July 5, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

