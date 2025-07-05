Sporting KC II Suffers Home Defeat against Portland Timbers 2

July 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-10-4, 5 points) suffered a 4-0 defeat against Portland Timbers2 (5-3-7, 19 points) on Saturday afternoon at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. After a scoreless first half with several close chances for the home side, the visitors exploded for four second-half goals to earn the win.

The defensive battery remained unchanged from SKC II's last match as Jack Kortkamp started in net with Nati Clarke, Cielo Tschantret and Pierre Lurot in a line of three in front of him. The midfield, on the other hand, had a full transformation as Anthony Samways, Gael Quintero, Carter Derksen and Leo Christiano reentered the starting XI.

In the front three, Bryan Arellano started out wide on the right, Shane Donovan manned the left and Maouloune Goumballe patrolled the middle.

Two Portland players were immediately shown yellow cards within the first 10 minutes of the game. First, Blake Pope hacked down Samways near midfield in the 5th, and then Victor Enriquez pulled down Quintero from behind to pick up the second in the eighth. SKC II had several dangerous entry passes into the attacking third; however, the final touch inside the 18 was not there for the hosts.

Donovan, who had three shots in the contest, saw his first one from long range blocked by a sliding Charles Ondo in the 17th minute. On the cusp of the half-hour mark, Goumballe showed resiliency inside the box, fending off Alex Bamford before the T2 player yanked him down by the jersey, resulting in an SKC II penalty kick. Goalkeeper Lukas Burns guessed right on the spot kick and turned it aside in the 30th.

Arellano, who took five chances in the match, had a close-range effort deflected at the last moment over the goal and onto the top of the netting. Portland's first real effort of the night did not test Kortkamp and sailed over the target. Donovan nearly gave Kansas City the lead in the 40th after leaving his defender in the dust, but Burns was able to paw the shot away. Goumballe dashed for the loose ball but put it over the top of the goal. Arellano ended the half with a similar high shot, and the first 45 concluded goalless.

Neither side made any changes at the break. Goumballe drew another foul in a dangerous area before Arellano saw his set piece blocked by a stout T2 wall. Ondo was shown the match's final yellow in the 51st minute. The ensuing free kick wound up at Arellano's feet outside, and the winger came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock, rattling the crossbar with a curling blast. In the defensive third, Christiano put in a crushing tackle to win the ball back and spring an attack which fizzled out inside the box.

The end-to-end action continued with Burns securing a simple save and Kortkamp showing up the keeper with a terrific one-on-one denial with an outstretched leg. Mateo Bunbury would not be denied a second time and scored back-to-back goals in the 56th and 58th, both in one-v-ones with Kortkamp. The forward almost had his hat trick but missed the target an hour into the game.

SKC II head coach Istvan Urbanyi went to his bench in the 62nd, swapping Goumballe and Derksen for Medgy Alexandre and Johann Ortiz. Alexandre slotted Donovan in behind the defense, and the winger connected with the fellow Academy alum Ortiz, who had his shot ricochet off a desperate defender five minutes after entering the match. Kortkamp made another save in the 72nd, and the rebound led to an attacking opportunity for SKC II. Christiano dashed into the final third but was unable to get a shot off after making it to the endline.

Portland added a third off the foot of Daniel Nunez in the 73rd. Kortkamp made two more saves, including another door-slamming one-on-one stop. T2 got their fourth 15 minutes after their third, bringing the match to a close with a 4-0 scoreline in their favor. Sporting Kansas City II will be back in action on Sunday, July 13, when they travel to take on The Town FC at St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

7

82' Kortkamp save

86' Medgy saved

86' SKC II subs:

Sporting KC II 0-4 Portland Timbers2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-10-4, 5 points) 0 0 0

Portland Timbers2 (5-3-7, 19 points) 0 4 4

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Pierre Lurot, Cielo Tschantret, Nati Clarke; Anthony Samways (Andrew Johnson 85'), Gael Quintero (Luis Cruz-Ayala 78'), Carter Derksen (Johann Ortiz 62'), Leo Christiano; Bryan Arellano (Aiden Benitez 85'), Maouloune Goumballe (Medgy Alexandre 62'), Shane Donovan

Subs Not Used: Beau Barren, Jacob Molinaro

Portland Timbers2: Lukas Burns; Sawyer Jura (Bryce VanVoorhis 87'), Alex Bamford, Charles Ondo, Blake Pope; Alex Moreno (Santino Gallardo 63'), Daniel Nunez, Adolfo Enriquez; Noah Santos (Marquinhos 70'), Mataeo Bunbury (Brice Miller 87'), Kyle Linhares (Dario White 87')

Subs Not Used: Keenan VanPelt, Maximo Nystrom,

Scoring Summary:

POR - Mataeo Bunbury 3 (Noah Santos 1) 56'

POR - Mataeo Bunbury 4 (Unassisted) 58'

POR - Daniel Nunez 1 (Marquinhos 1) 73'

POR - Dario White 1 (Daniel Nunez 2) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Blake Pope (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 5'

POR - Adolfo Enriquez (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 8'

POR - Charles Ondo (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 51'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC POR

Shots 16 14

Shots on Goal 4 8

Saves 4 4

Fouls 14 10

Offsides 3 0

Corner Kicks 8 3

Referee: Nicholas Strednak

Assistant Referee: Rachel Smith

Assistant Referee: Laura Chambers Waliski

Fourth Official: Jacob Larson







