Sporting KC Homegrown Goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp Appears in 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

July 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City Homegrown goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp represented Sporting Kansas City at the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate on Monday at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. Kortkamp was one of 44 players selected for the event and played the entirety of the second half.

The West opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, right on the cusp of the first half hydration break. The East leveled in the third minute of stoppage time with the final kick of the first half.

The contest opened up in the second with the East scoring just seven minutes in. The West equalized in the 72nd minute, again right before a hydration break, but the East reclaimed the lead minutes later. A defensive miscue gifted the West their third goal of the contest in the 82nd minute, however a penalty conversion from the East in the 85th minute brought the match to its final 4-3 scoreline in favor of the East. Kortkamp entered the contest in the second half and made a terrific save, denying a rebounded effort right on the doorstep.

Born in Oakville, Canada, and raised in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Kortkamp developed in the Sporting KC Academy, competing at the U-14 through U-19 levels from 2021-2024. He signed with Sporting as a Homegrown Player in December to become the youngest active goalkeeper in Major League Soccer.

After training with Sporting's first team during the 2024 preseason in Miami, the young goalkeeper signed an amateur contract with Sporting KC II last May. He earned his SKC II debut that June at Real Monarchs for his first of three MLS NEXT Pro starts, including a home victory over LAFC 2 in the 2024 season finale. The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign has seen Kortkamp earn seven starts with Sporting KC II, making 29 saves, both team highs for goalkeepers. He has one clean sheet this season, blanking The Town FC in a four-save, scoreless draw at Children's Mercy Victory Field on May 18.

A frequent member of the US Youth National Teams, Kortkamp is one of eight American players to be selected for all three U-17 training camps plus the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers during the 2024-2025 cycle. The keeper first represented the United States at a U-15 training camp in October 2022 at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the world-class training home of Sporting KC. He made his U.S. U-15 debut in April 2023 with starts in friendlies against England and Japan in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Sporting Kansas City will travel north of the border to visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at BC Place in British Columbia, Canada. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription.

Sporting Kansas City II will face LAFC 2 on Sunday at 9 p.m. CT before heading to The Great White North to face Whitecaps FC 2 on Thursday, July 31. Both matches can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.







