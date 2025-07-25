Sporting KC II Signs 22-Year-Old Midfielder Blaine Mabie to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed 22-year-old midfielder Blaine Mabie to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract ahead of Sunday's game at LAFC 2.

Mabie, a Georgetown alumnus, logged 66 appearances across a four-year collegiate career before heading to New Zealand to play for Wanaka FC in the National League. An Illinois native, Mabie developed in the Chicago FC United Academy in the Developmental League before shipping off to Washington, D.C. in 2021.

Sporting KC II 2025 Roster - as of Friday, July 25

(Players signed to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (3): Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Anthony Samways

Midfielders (7): Bryan Arellano, Shane Donovan, Blaine Mabie, Johann Ortiz, Gael Quintero, Cielo Tschantret, Beckham Uderitz

Forwards (3): Medgy Alexandre, Maouloune Goumballe, David Zavala

A Chicago native, Mabie turned in an impressive four-year career for the Hoyas, starting 38 of 66 appearances, scoring three goals and adding five assists. The central midfielder helped guide Georgetown to two Big East Tournament titles, three Big East Regular Season crowns and a 2021 College Cup Semifinals appearance. The Hoyas qualified for four straight NCAA tournaments in Mabie's tenure, including the 2024 team, which he captained to an 11-5-5 record and a Big East Tournament Championship.

Led by head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting KC II will begin a stretch of three matches in eight days on Sunday when they face LAFC 2 at Titan Stadium at 9 p.m. CT on MLSNEXTPro.com. The group will then head north to square off with Whitecaps FC 2 on Thursday, July 31, before returning to Kansas City to take on Austin FC II on Sunday, August 3, at Children's Mercy Victory Field.

Blaine Mabie

Midfielder

Birthdate: 01/27/2003 (22 years old)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175 lbs.

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Hometown: Winnetka, Illinois

Citizenship: American

Instagram: BlaineMabie

