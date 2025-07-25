FC Cincinnati 2 and Inter Miami CF II Set for Sunday Night Fixture in South Florida

July 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 and Inter Miami CF II are set for a Sunday night battle on July 27 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. It will be the first and only match against the Herons this season and the first of a two-match road trip for the Orange and Blue.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at INTER MIAMI CF II - SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025 - 7 P.M. ET - CHASE STADIUM

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

The All-Stars - Ademar Chavez and Adrei Chirila played 45 minutes each Monday night in the MLS NEXT All-Star game in Austin, Texas. Chavez assisted on the East's first goal of the night with Chirila helping see out the match in a 4-3 win. Both players have played a pivotal role for FCC 2 this season with the duo combining for over 1,700 minutes played and 19 appearances.

Back in action - FC Cincinnati 2 return to action this Sunday after a much-needed break from the MLS NEXT Pro schedule. The Orange and Blue are coming off a 1-0 win against Huntsville City FC on July 13, which was the third match over the course of an eight-day span. The break in play also marked the longest run of days between matches this season for the Orange and Blue.

One and done - Sunday's match against Miami will be the third time this year that the Orange and Blue will face an Eastern Conference opponent for the first and only time this season. FCC 2 are unbeaten in those matches, taking two points against Chattanooga FC in June and three points against Huntsville in their previous outing. The Orange and Blue will face two more opponents in a one match season series (Carolina Core FC on August 24, Orlando City B on October 5) following Sunday match against Miami.

The unbeaten run continues - FCC 2 extended their unbeaten run to seven matches against Huntsville, marking the longest such run for the club all-time. The Orange and Blue's last defeat came nearly two months ago when they fell to Philadelphia Union II at Scudamore Field on June 3.

Prepping for the home stretch - The Orange and Blue head into the final stretch of the season as a handful of teams looking ahead to possible postseason play. FCC 2 sit 10th in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend and could move above the playoff line for the first time this season, other league results standing, with three points against Miami.

FCC 2 will play four of their last six regular season matches at home, including September's match at TQL Stadium against New York Red Bulls II. The Orange and Blue are 2-3-3 at home this season.

Scouting Inter Miami CF II

Record: 5-10-3 (18 points)

Standings: 14th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 2-2 draw - SOL - at Chattanooga | 4-3 loss vs Crown Legacy FC | 2-1 win at Carolina Core FC

Head Coach: Cristian Ledesma

Leading Scorer: 8 - Mateo Saja

Inter Miami CF II are looking for answers as the calendar is set to turn the page on July as the MLS NEXT Pro season begins its final stretch. Miami have lost three of their last five and sit above only Columbus Crew 2 in the Eastern Conference table. The Herons finished third a season ago and will need a strong final stretch of the season to make it back into postseason play.

Inconsistent results haven't kept Mateo Saja from producing up front, as the 19-year-old forward has bagged eight goals in 17 appearances and sits tied for sixth in the Golden Boot Race. Saja has scored in three straight matches and set a single season high in shots (4) against Crown Legacy FC on July 13.

The Herons' attack has been good enough to produce positive results this season, with Miami scoring 30 goals - the sixth most in the Eastern Conference. Miami has scored multiple goals in three consecutive matches and has scored three or more in five matches this season.

But Miami's defense has been an issue. The Herons have conceded more than any other team in MLS NEXT Pro (41) and carry the third lowest goal differential (-11). Miami have allowed three or more goals in seven of the team's 18 matches for a goals against average of 2.28 per match.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.