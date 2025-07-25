Sporting KC II to Take on LAFC 2 at Titan Stadium on Sunday

July 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II will lock horns with LAFC 2 on Sunday at 9 p.m. CT at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California in the two sides' second of two meetings in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The late-night fixture can be watched on MLSNEXPro.com or the MLS YouTube.

In the first clash, LAFC got the better of SKC II, winning 3-0 at Children's Mercy Victory Field on May 23. A season ago, Sporting KC II triumphed over LAFC 2 at home in a 4-3 shootout on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day. Jack Kortkamp earned his first professional win in the match and made three saves.

Kortkamp's most recent appearance saw him play in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, representing Sporting Kansas City and the SKC Academy. He made one terrific save after coming on in a squad rotated second half. This season, he leads all SKC II goalkeepers with seven appearances and 29 saves.

On the offensive side of things, forwards Bryan Arellano and Medgy Alexandre pace the team in goals scored this season with two apiece. Forward Maouloune Goumballe leads the club with three assists. Several other players have found the back of the net, including SKC Academy alums Nati Clarke, Johann Ortiz and captain Cielo Tschantret.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi got a boost to the midfield this week, as the team acquired Blaine Mabie, a former Georgetown Hoya who brings four years of collegiate experience to the team. Mabie donned the captain's armband for Georgetown in 2024, helping guide the team to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the 2021 College Cup Final Four.

LAFC 2 is coached by Junior Gonzalez, who has his squad in 12th place in the West. Their leading scorers this season are forward Tommy Mihalic and DeCarlo Guerra, both with five goals. They have two wins in the seven matches since their win over SKC II, both coming at home.

Following SKC II's Sunday night game, SKC II will remain on the road to take on Vancouver Whitecaps 2 on Thursday, July 31. The team will cap off a stretch of three matches in eight days when they host Austin FC II back at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday, August 3. Tickets for the August opener as well as all SKC II matches are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.

