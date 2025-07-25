Inter Miami CF II to Host FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday

July 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (5W-10L-3D, 18 points) is set to close out the week with MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home, with the team hosting FC Cincinnati 2 (3W-7L-7D, 23 points) this Sunday, July 27. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website.

Previous Meetings

Sunday's matchup will mark the eighth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and FC Cincinnati 2. Inter Miami II holds a record of five wins, one draw and one loss against the Ohio-based side.

In the most recent encounter and only fixture of the 2024 season, Inter Miami II took the three points away at NKU Soccer Stadium with a 0-1 result.

Scouting Report

FC Cincinnati 2 enters this match well-rested following a late victory against Huntsville City FC II on July 13. The visitors have collected 23 points so far this season, with a record of three wins, seven draws, and seven losses, placing them 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Kenji Mboma Dem has been a standout performer for Cincinnati, leading the team with three goals and two assists this campaign.







