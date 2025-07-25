Timbers Academy's August Nystrom Features in MLS NEXT All-Star Game

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Portland Timbers Academy's August Nystrom featured for Team West in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, presented by Allstate, on Monday night at Parmer Field. The East defeated the West, 4-3.

Nystrom, a Portland native, started for Team West at center back and made multiple key plays, including a 1v1 stop near the half-hour mark, during his 45-minute shift. At halftime, the score was deadlocked, 1-1.

The MLS NEXT All-Star Game featured 44 total, up-and-coming stars from across North America that compete in MLS NEXT.

Nystrom, who played for both the Timbers U-16s and U-18s last season, is the fourth Timbers Academy player named to an MLS NEXT All-Star roster, joining Max Eisenberg (2024), Sawyer Jura (2023) and Ian Shaul (2022).







