Timbers2 Visit Rival Tacoma Defiance Sunday

July 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







A Cascadia road trip awaits Timbers2 this weekend, with a visit to rival Tacoma Defiance on Sunday at Starfire Stadium; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific).

Timbers2 visits Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance on Sunday as they close out the month of July. Kickoff on Sunday from Starfire Stadium is 7 p.m. (Pacific).

How to watch

Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

With a draw against MNUFC2 last outing, Timbers2 (5-8-4, 21pts) improved to 1-1-1 in the month of July. Over the month of July, Timbers2 has outscored opponents 5-2, with contributions from four different goalscorers. Timbers Academy product Noah Santos scored his first goal of the season in the draw with MNUFC2.

Sunday marks Game 2 of a three-game, season series between the two rivals during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. T2 earned a 2-1 victory over Tacoma back in May. Alex Moreno scored a free-kick golazo that proved the difference, and his strike won MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Matchweek (10).

WATCH | Moreno's game-winner vs. Tacoma on May 18

The Defiance (6-7-3, 23pts) are winless in July, but have competed in some high-scoring contests, including a 4-4 draw with The Town and a 6-4 loss to Rapids 2. Earlier this week, Tacoma announced the departure of head coach Hervé Diese, and will be led by interim coach Michael Morris starting Sunday against Timbers2. Forward Yu Tsukanome is tied for second in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 16 games this season.







