Timbers2 Host MNUFC2 on Friday Evening

July 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Kickoff is 8pm PT at Providence Park. Tickets are free or watch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Timbers2 returns home to take on MNUFC2 on Friday, July 18 at Providence Park. Kickoff is 8pm PT.

FREE ADMISSION - Get your Tickets

How to watch

Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

T2 (5-8-3, 19pts) return home Friday to face MNUFC2 (7-6-2, 23pts). Most recently, T2 fell 1-0 to LAFC 2 on the road Sunday night. After a scoreless first half, LAFC 2 netted the match-winning goal in the 62nd minute. Kyle Linhares currently comes into Friday with five goals and four assists. His nine goal contributions are second only to Gage Guerra, who recently signed a first team contract.

Friday marks the first meeting of the season with MNUFC2.

MNUFC2 comes into the match off a come-from-behind 2-1 home win against Salt Lake's Real Monarchs on July 13, with leading scorer Luke Hille raising his goal tally up to six on the season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.