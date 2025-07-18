Huntsville City FC Claims Festive Home Win over Columbus Crew 2
July 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Under the glow of holiday lights and fake snow, Huntsville City FC brought the Christmas cheer with a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew 2 at Wicks Family Field.
After a scoreless first half, Christian Koffi broke the deadlock early in the second, putting the Boys in Blue ahead. Philip Mayaka followed up with a goal of his own to double the lead. Columbus clawed one back late in the half, but Huntsville held strong to secure all three points in front of a spirited home crowd.
HCFC returns to Wicks Family Field next Friday, July 25, for Space Night with a 7 PM CT kickoff.
