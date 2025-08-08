Huntsville City FC Hosts Carolina Core FC on Sunday

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City FC returns to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium this Sunday, Aug. 10, for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Carolina Core FC. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

It will be School Spirit Night in Rocket City, celebrating students, families, and the back-to-school season. Huntsville enters the match coming off a 4-0 win over Crown Legacy FC and will look to build on that momentum at home.

Four things to know before Sunday's match:

Kids are encouraged to wear their school colors, shirts, or uniforms to represent their school in the stands.

Kids' tickets are just $5, making it an affordable back-to-school celebration for the whole family.

Fans will have another chance to see Huntsville City FC in their bold International Orange kit on home turf. A limited quantity of the third kit is available for purchase at the official HCFC Team Store, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure theirs before they sell out.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy Yellowhammer Gold cans for $5 all season, starting Sunday.







