Space Night Returns to the Rocket City at Wicks Family Field in Style
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Space Night returns to The Rocket City as Huntsville City FC battles our sister Space City Orlando City B for galactic bragging rights this Friday night at 7pm at Wicks Family Field.
To celebrate and honor Huntsville's role as America's original Space and Rocket City, HCFC will debut an iconic new 3rd kit inspired by the Space Shuttle and all other NASA Astronauts who have worn the iconic orange ACES (Advanced Crew Escape Suit) spacesuit. See photos here.
Our Countdown to Space Night includes 5 additional Space Night features:
5. Our friends at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Artemis Mission will bring interactive and eye-catching exhibits and space inflatables for guests to experience free throughout the match.
4. Over 10 additional Space community companies and organizations will also bring "out of this world" free exhibits and photo-ops. Exhibitors include:
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Blue Origin's Club for the Future
Teledyne Brown Engineering
Moog
ASRC Federal
GDIT
NASA / Marshall Space Flight Center
ULA
NASA
Marshall Retiree
Rocket City Novas
Amentum
MDA STEM
3. Post Match Stargazing on the Pitch. All guests are invited onto the pitch after the match for a Star-Gazing experience featuring celestial sights and sounds reaching deep into the known (and unknown) reaches of Space.
2. To celebrate our Extra-Terrestrial supporters who (may have) joined us in Roswell years ago, the first 51 guests dressed in Alien costumes will receive free admission and a special upgrade to our Area 51 section of the stadium.
1. Two special groups will greet guests for photos and space experiences as they enter Portal 2 at Wicks Family Field: The Super Novas and MSFC Retirees Association White Coat scientists.
