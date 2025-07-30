Huntsville City FC to Host Nashville SC on Wednesday September 3rd at 7pm

July 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will host their MLS parent club on September 3rd for 7 p.m. CT kickoff at Wicks Family at Joe Davis Stadium. This will be the second year in a row for the friendly exhibition better known as the "Space Cowboy Match".

Fans will have the rare opportunity to see an MLS team up close in Huntsville for just $10 general admission. Premium field box seating is also available for those looking to upgrade their matchday experience. "We're thrilled to bring back the Space Cowboy Match after such an incredible turnout last year," said Chad Emerson, Managing Director of Business Operations at Huntsville City FC. "This event showcases the strong partnership between HCFC and Nashville SC, and it's fantastic way for fans to enjoy top-tier soccer right here in North Alabama."

Nashville SC currently sits third in the MLS Eastern Conference and features three 2025 MLS All-Stars in midfielder Hany Mukhtar, defender Andy Najar, and forward Sam Surridge. Surridge is currently tied with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for MLS Golden Boot lead, with both scoring 18 goals at this point in the season.

Huntsville City FC currently sits fifth place in the MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference with a record of 8 wins, 5 losses, and 4 draws.

Fans can enjoy autograph and selfie stations with select Nashville SC players around the concourse pre-match before kickoff. Food, beverage, and merchandise will also be available during the match.

Huntsville City FC season ticket holders will receive early access to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on match day, allowing them the first chance to visit the team store, Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden, and providing an early opportunity to get autographs.

