Huntsville City FC Hosts Orlando City B this Friday at 7 p.m. for Space Night at Wicks Family Field

July 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







1. Pre-match Space Exhibits

Before kickoff, fans can explore interactive exhibits from the following space organizations:

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Blue Origin's Club for the Future

Teledyne Brown Engineering

Moog

ASRC Federal

GDIT

NASA / Marshall Space Flight Center

ULA

NASA

Marshall Retirees

Rocket City Novas

Amentum

MDA STEM

2. Area 51 Alien Costume Entry

The first 51 fans to arrive dressed as aliens will receive free entry in honor of Area 51. Fans are encouraged to come in costume and take part in the theme.

3. 2025 International Orange Kit Launch

The new 2025 International Orange Kit, inspired by NASA's iconic orange flight suit, will be available for purchase at the team store.

4. Matchday Giveaway

Renasant Bank will be providing orange jersey koozies to fans as they enter the stadium.

5. Post-match Stargazing

After the final whistle, fans are invited onto the pitch for stargazing to wrap up the night.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.