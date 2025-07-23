Huntsville City FC Hosts Orlando City B this Friday at 7 p.m. for Space Night at Wicks Family Field
July 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
1. Pre-match Space Exhibits
Before kickoff, fans can explore interactive exhibits from the following space organizations:
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Blue Origin's Club for the Future
Teledyne Brown Engineering
Moog
ASRC Federal
GDIT
NASA / Marshall Space Flight Center
ULA
NASA
Marshall Retirees
Rocket City Novas
Amentum
MDA STEM
2. Area 51 Alien Costume Entry
The first 51 fans to arrive dressed as aliens will receive free entry in honor of Area 51. Fans are encouraged to come in costume and take part in the theme.
3. 2025 International Orange Kit Launch
The new 2025 International Orange Kit, inspired by NASA's iconic orange flight suit, will be available for purchase at the team store.
4. Matchday Giveaway
Renasant Bank will be providing orange jersey koozies to fans as they enter the stadium.
5. Post-match Stargazing
After the final whistle, fans are invited onto the pitch for stargazing to wrap up the night.
