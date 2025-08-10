Huntsville City FC Defeats Carolina Core FC in 3-2 Victory
August 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville Ala. - Huntsville City FC earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Carolina Core FC on Sunday evening.
The Boys in Blue struck early when Jordan Knight opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Alan Carleton doubled the lead shortly after, then secured a brace later in the first half with an assist from Christian Koffi. Carleton has a total of nine goals this season so far, just behind Koffi who has ten in counting.
Carolina responded with two goals in the second half to cut the deficit, but Huntsville's defense held firm to secure all three points.
Huntsville City FC was sitting in 4th place in the Eastern conference before kickoff with Carolina Core sitting in 10th place. Huntsville City FC currently holds the title for having the most completed passes with 10,459 so far in the league. HCFC has also surpassed their club win record in a season with ten so far.
The Boys in Blue return to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 17th, at 6 p.m. for Luau Night.
