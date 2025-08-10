Timbers2 Share Points in 2-2 Draw with Ventura County FC at William Rolland Stadium
August 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., - Timbers2 shared points in a 2-2 draw with Ventura County FC at Willam Rolland Stadium on Saturday night. Mataeo Bunbury and Kyle Linhares second half scores pulled T2 back from a 2-0 first-half deficit. T2 was unable to secure the extra point in the penalty-kick shootout, with Ventura County coming out on top 6-5. Next up, Timbers2 travel to play the Colorado Rapids 2 on Wednesday, August 20, at University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm PT and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Tonight's Takeaways
Timbers Academy player Eric Izoita recorded his first assist for T2 on Mataeo Bunbury's 87th minute equalizer. Marquinhos recorded his second assist since joining T2. Five different players registered shots on goal, with Bunbury and Kyle Linhares each finding the back of the net. Lukas Burns finished the night with eight saves.
Goal-Scoring Plays
VCFC - Jeorgio Kocevski (Rubén Ramos Jr.), 22nd minute: Rubén Ramos Jr. passed it up to Jerogio Kocevski at the top of the 18-yard box, who found space and placed his shot into the far corner, just inside the back post.
VCFC - Harbor Miller, 34th minute: Harbor Miller scored with his right foot off a blocked shot inside the goal box.
POR - Kyle Linhares (Marquinhos), 60th minute: Kyle Linhares burst past the defense and sent a thunderous strike into the left corner of the net from the top of the box.
POR - Mataeo Bunbury (Eric Izoita), 87th minute: Short, sharp passes led to an Eric Izoita assist to Mataeo Bunbury who scored with a left footed shot from inside the goal box.
Notes
Portland played their fifth penalty shootout of the season, winning two of them.
Kyle Linhares scored his seventh goal of the season.
Mataeo Bunbury's equalizer was his fifth goal of the season.
Marquinhos tallied his second assist in his ninth match since joining T2.
Timbers Academy player Eric Izoita recorded his first assist in his 14th T2 match.
Lukas Burns recorded eight saves on the day.
Five different T2 players had a shot on goal.
Timbers2 made five penalty-kicks.
Next Game
Next up, Timbers2 travel to play Colorado Rapids 2 on Wednesday, August 20, at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Timbers2 (6-9-5, 25pts) vs. Ventura County (10-5-5, 37pts)
August 9, 2025 - William Rolland Stadium (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
Scoring Summary:
VCFC: Kocevski (Ramos), 22
VCFC: Miller, 34
POR: Linhares (Marquinhos), 60
POR: Bunbury (Izoita), 87
Shootout Summary:
VCFC: Miller - Goal
POR: Pope - Goal
VCFC: Vanney - Goal
POR: Guerra - Goal
VCFC: Magana - Goal
POR: Bunbury - Goal
VCFC: Vivi - Goal
POR: E. Izoita - Goal
VCFC: Dalgado - Goal
POR: Linhares - Goal
VCFC: Musto - Goal
POR: Moreno - Save
Misconduct Summary:
VCFC: Magana (caution), 14
POR: Santos (caution), 71
POR: Burns (caution), 91
Lineups:
POR: GK Burns, D Jura, D Johnston © (Moreno, 79), D Ondo, D Pope, M Nuñez (E. Izoita, 59), M Enriquez (Marquinhos, 59), M Santos (Bunbury, 79), M Bamford, M Linhares, F Guerra
Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer, D Garcia, M Gallardo
TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Pope, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 9 (Pope, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 8
VCFC: GK Scott ©, D Miller, D Dalgado, D Rindov, D Magana, M Ramos (Bucknor, 62), M Vivi, M Kocevski, M Musto, M Arnold (Tsakiris, 71), F D. Vanney
Substitutes Not Used: GK Pratt, D M. Vanney, D Martinez, D Middleby, D Hartley, M, M Saribekyan, F Hezarkhani
TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (Vivi, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Kocevski, 3); FOULS: 9 (Musto, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3
Referee: Robert Vincze
Assistant Referees: Hunter Zachweija, Conrado Garcia
Fourth Official: Salvador Reyes
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
