Timbers2 Share Points in 2-2 Draw with Ventura County FC at William Rolland Stadium

August 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., - Timbers2 shared points in a 2-2 draw with Ventura County FC at Willam Rolland Stadium on Saturday night. Mataeo Bunbury and Kyle Linhares second half scores pulled T2 back from a 2-0 first-half deficit. T2 was unable to secure the extra point in the penalty-kick shootout, with Ventura County coming out on top 6-5. Next up, Timbers2 travel to play the Colorado Rapids 2 on Wednesday, August 20, at University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm PT and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Tonight's Takeaways

Timbers Academy player Eric Izoita recorded his first assist for T2 on Mataeo Bunbury's 87th minute equalizer. Marquinhos recorded his second assist since joining T2. Five different players registered shots on goal, with Bunbury and Kyle Linhares each finding the back of the net. Lukas Burns finished the night with eight saves.

Goal-Scoring Plays

VCFC - Jeorgio Kocevski (Rubén Ramos Jr.), 22nd minute: Rubén Ramos Jr. passed it up to Jerogio Kocevski at the top of the 18-yard box, who found space and placed his shot into the far corner, just inside the back post.

VCFC - Harbor Miller, 34th minute: Harbor Miller scored with his right foot off a blocked shot inside the goal box.

POR - Kyle Linhares (Marquinhos), 60th minute: Kyle Linhares burst past the defense and sent a thunderous strike into the left corner of the net from the top of the box.

POR - Mataeo Bunbury (Eric Izoita), 87th minute: Short, sharp passes led to an Eric Izoita assist to Mataeo Bunbury who scored with a left footed shot from inside the goal box.

Notes

Portland played their fifth penalty shootout of the season, winning two of them.

Kyle Linhares scored his seventh goal of the season.

Mataeo Bunbury's equalizer was his fifth goal of the season.

Marquinhos tallied his second assist in his ninth match since joining T2.

Timbers Academy player Eric Izoita recorded his first assist in his 14th T2 match.

Lukas Burns recorded eight saves on the day.

Five different T2 players had a shot on goal.

Timbers2 made five penalty-kicks.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 travel to play Colorado Rapids 2 on Wednesday, August 20, at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (6-9-5, 25pts) vs. Ventura County (10-5-5, 37pts)

August 9, 2025 - William Rolland Stadium (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

VCFC: Kocevski (Ramos), 22

VCFC: Miller, 34

POR: Linhares (Marquinhos), 60

POR: Bunbury (Izoita), 87

Shootout Summary:

VCFC: Miller - Goal

POR: Pope - Goal

VCFC: Vanney - Goal

POR: Guerra - Goal

VCFC: Magana - Goal

POR: Bunbury - Goal

VCFC: Vivi - Goal

POR: E. Izoita - Goal

VCFC: Dalgado - Goal

POR: Linhares - Goal

VCFC: Musto - Goal

POR: Moreno - Save

Misconduct Summary:

VCFC: Magana (caution), 14

POR: Santos (caution), 71

POR: Burns (caution), 91

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Jura, D Johnston © (Moreno, 79), D Ondo, D Pope, M Nuñez (E. Izoita, 59), M Enriquez (Marquinhos, 59), M Santos (Bunbury, 79), M Bamford, M Linhares, F Guerra

Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer, D Garcia, M Gallardo

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Pope, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 9 (Pope, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 8

VCFC: GK Scott ©, D Miller, D Dalgado, D Rindov, D Magana, M Ramos (Bucknor, 62), M Vivi, M Kocevski, M Musto, M Arnold (Tsakiris, 71), F D. Vanney

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pratt, D M. Vanney, D Martinez, D Middleby, D Hartley, M, M Saribekyan, F Hezarkhani

TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (Vivi, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Kocevski, 3); FOULS: 9 (Musto, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referees: Hunter Zachweija, Conrado Garcia

Fourth Official: Salvador Reyes

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







