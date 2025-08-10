Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Third Short-Term Agreement for Match against Minnesota United

August 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Wathuta will be available for selection for the Rapids' regular season match against Minnesota United on Sunday, August 10.

The call up will mark Wathuta's third of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2025 MLS season. Wathuta received call ups for all three of the Rapids' Leagues Cup matches, most recently making his first team debut in the club's final Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. The young forward played a full 90 minutes with the first team and recorded an assist on Rafael Navarro's opening goal in the third minute of the match.

Per the 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's regular season match against Minnesota United on Sunday, August 10.

Sydney Wathuta

Position: Forward

Pronunciation: SID-nee WAH-too-tah

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Birthdate: June 11, 2004

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Nationality: Canadian







