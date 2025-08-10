Carolina Core FC Falls in Five-Goal Thriller on the Road against Huntsville City FC

August 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, AL - Carolina Core FC was lifted late after scoring two unanswered goals in the second half, but that would not be enough as they ended up falling 3-2 on the road to Huntsville City FC.

Goal-Scoring Plays

Huntsville City FC - Jordan Knight, 10th minute: Following a through ball to the edge of the box, Jordan Knight slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

Huntsville City FC - Alen Carleton, 19th minute: After a save from Alex Sutton, forward Alen Carleton pounced on a loose ball and fired it into the net from close range.

Huntsville City FC - Alen Carleton, 26th minute: Following a cross from Christian Koffi, forward Alen Carleton latched on to the ball and slid it past the goalkeeper.

Carolina Core FC - Jesus Ibarra, 50th minute: A deceptive through ball from Jathan Juarez played through into space was latched on to by Jesus Ibarra, who cut through multiple defenders to slide the ball into the opposite corner.

Carolina Core FC - Anthony Sumo Jr., 70th minute: Following a through ball from Antonio Pineda, forward Anthony Sumo took the ball from the halfway point into the box while fighting off challenges from multiple defenders before finding the back of the net.

Postgame Notes

New Kids on the Block

CCFC had two debutants in Sunday night's match against Huntsville City FC, with Jesus Ibarra and Antonio Pineda coming into the game just after halftime. Both made instant impacts, as Ibarra set the tone first with a well-crafted goal to get CCFC onto the scoreboard after conceding three in the first half. Pineda would follow that up with a well-timed assist to Anthony Sumo Jr., who scored the team's second goal. The two substitutes, who were both signed this week, made an instant impact, registering goal contributions in their first game, and look to continue contributing as the team prepares for its next match at home.

Sutton Saves

Carolina Core FC was led by goalkeeper Alex Sutton, who had a match-high five saves against Huntsville City FC on Sunday night. Despite giving up three early goals, Sutton kept CCFC competitive, making a multitude of crucial saves to prevent Huntsville from getting a fourth and putting the game away. Sutton came into this match on the back of good form, keeping a clean sheet in the previous game against high-scoring New England Revolution II. Sutton will look to play a major part in the team's next matchup against independent rivals Chattanooga FC.

Anthony's First Goal

Sunday's match marked a milestone moment as forward Anthony Sumo Jr. scored his first professional goal for Carolina Core FC. Playing in 11 total games with two starts so far this season, Sumo Jr. has become a key part of The Foxes attack in recent games. The Liberian forward took his first goal well, scoring in the 70th minute after being played through by new signing Antonio Pineda. Sumo Jr. ran through two defenders before deftly cutting back and placing the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Despite playing just 253 minutes this season, Sumo Jr. has suffered 10 fouls, including an earned penalty, and looks to continue testing the opposition inside the box.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas (Juan Pablo Rodriguez - 65'), Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica; Paul Leonardi, Alenga Charles (Corey Lundeen - 65'), Facundo Canete, Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Anthony Sumo Jr.- 66'), Glory Nzingo (Antonio Pineda - 47'); Joshua Rodriguez (Jesus Ibarra - 47')

Substitutes not used - Drake Hadeed, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, Zion Scarlett

Huntsville City FC - Brian Schwake; Tyshawn Rose, Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Blake Bowen; Ethan O'Brien (Moises Veliz - 79'), Philip Mayaka; Christian Koffi (Kessy Coulibaly - 90'+1'), Alen Carleton (Damian Barker John - 79'), Jordan Knight (Pep Casas - 63'); Gio Miglietti (Gunner Studenhofft - 63')

Substitutes not used - Gabriel Alonso, Real Gill, Isaiah Jones, Erik Lauta

Next Game

Carolina Core FC's next match will be at home against independent rivals Chattanooga FC on Saturday, August 16, at 7:30 pm. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Huntsville City FC

August 10th, 2025 - Wicks Family Field (Huntsville, Alabama)

Carolina Core FC record: 5-8-8 (27 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Huntsville City FC: 10-4-5 (36 points - 3rd in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 2 2

Huntsville City FC 3 0 3

Scoring Summary:

HCFC: Jordan Knight (Ethan O'Brien) - 10'

HCFC: Alen Carleton - 19'

HCFC: Alen Carleton (Christian Koffi) - 26'

CCFC: Jesus Ibarra (Jathan Juarez) - 50'

CCFC: Anthony Sumo Jr. (Antonio Pineda) - 70'

Misconduct Summary:

HCFC: Philip Mayaka (caution) - 45'+4'

CCFC: Jathan Juarez (caution) - 80'

HCFC: Damian Barker John (caution) - 83'

HCFC: Gunner Studenhofft (caution) - 86'

HCFC: Zach Barrett (caution) - 90'+7'

Referee: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Assistant Referees: Brian Marshall, Rebecca Luther

Fourth Official: Laith Dahhan

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







