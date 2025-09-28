Carolina Core FC Continues Unbeaten Run in Six-Goal Draw Against Orlando City B

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC remains unbeaten in the month of September after earning a 3-3 draw in its home finale against Orlando City B on Saturday night.

Goal-Scoring Plays

Carolina Core FC - Paul Leonardi, 36th minute: After driving through the Orlando City B defense, Paul Leonardi overcame multiple attackers before rifling the ball past the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Carolina Core FC - Paul Leonardi, 40th minute: A deflected cross from Jathan Juarez found Paul Leonardi, who controlled the ball with his chest before striking a half-volley into the corner of the net.

Orlando City B - Shakur Mohammed, 45th minute: After Justin Ellis pounced on a miscontrolled pass, he found Shakur Mohammed, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Orlando City - Gustavo Caraballo, 49th minute: Gustavo Caraballo won the ball off CCFC's defense with intense pressure and set himself up in a face-off with the goalkeeper before passing the ball through his legs and into the back of the goal.

Carolina Core FC - Daniel Chica, 52nd minute: After a blocked free kick, Daniel Chica found the deflection and volleyed it into the goal from point-blank range.

Orlando City B - Alex Sutton (Own Goal), 64th minute: Justin Hylton intercepted a CCFC clearance in the penalty box and got his shot away, which struck the crossbar and bounced off Alex Sutton's back into the center for an own goal.

Postgame Notes

Leonardi's First Half Takeover

Defender Paul Leonardi scored a brace in the first half of Saturday's match to lead The Foxes to a 3-3 draw against Orlando City B. Saturday's match marked the second time this season Leonardi has gotten on the scoresheet for CCFC. In addition to his two goals, the Frenchman created three chances (the most in the game) and won four duels in the game (the third-most).

Super September

Carolina Core FC extended its unbeaten streak to five games in MLS NEXT Pro with its latest draw against Orlando City B, maintaining the team's unbeaten record throughout the month of September. Saturday night's 3-3 draw against Orlando City B is a reflection of the Foxes' late-season push as the squad positions itself for a playoff spot. Carolina Core FC has shown its ability to stay composed under pressure, having battled in 10 penalty kick shootouts in MLS NEXT Pro this season, the most of any team in the league.

Playoffs in Sight

The Core earned a point at home against Orlando City B to move up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, one point clear of Toronto FC II in eighth place. Carolina Core FC has amassed 39 points this season, meaning that The Foxes are in control of their playoff destiny with one game remaining. A win on Decision Day next weekend against fourth-placed Huntsville City FC would guarantee an appearance in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, marking the first playoff appearance in the club's history.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Ibrahim Covi - 90'+2'), Daniel Chica; Jathan Juarez, Alenga Charles (Cory Lundeen - 90'+2'), Aryeh Miller (Glory Nzingo - 74'), Paul Leonardi; Facundo Canete; Antonio Pineda, Anthony Sumo Jr. (Jacob Evans - 62').

Substitutes not used - Derek Cuevas, Mohamed Diakite, Andrew Pannenberg, Josuha Rodriguez, Zion Scarlett.

Orlando City B - Riyon Tori; Justin Hylton (Dylan Judelson - 80'), Jake Basinet, Dominik Baczewski, Hayden Sargis, Carlos Mercado, Titus Sandy Jr (Favian Loyola - 80'); Thomas Williams, Colin Guske, Justin Ellis, Shakur Mohammed, Gustavo Caraball, Tahir Reid-Brown (Jackson Platts - 32').

Substitutes not used - Noham Abdellaoui, Dyson Clapier, Tristan Himes, Noah Levis.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC goes on the road for the final time in the regular season to face Huntsville City FC on Decision Day, Sunday, October 5th, at 1:00 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Orlando City B

Saturday, September 27th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 8-9-10 (39 points - 7th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando City B record: 9-12-6 (37 points - 9th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 2 1 3

Orlando City B 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (Jathan Juarez) - 36'

CCFC: Paul Leonardi - 40'

OCB: Shakur Mohammed (Justin Ellis) - 45'

OCB: Gustavo Caraballo - 49'

CCFC: Daniel Chica - 52'

OCB: Alex Sutton (own goal) - 64'

Misconduct Summary:

OCB: Colin Guske (caution) - 10'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) - 13'

OCB: Justin Hylton (caution) - 45'

OCB: Carlos Mercado (caution) - 84'

CCFC: Fanete Canete (caution) - 90'+4'

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (caution) - 90'+7'

Referee: Drew Klemp

Assistant Referees: Hillis Waddell III, Carlos Morales-Lastra

Fourth Official: Yannick Rothfuss

Weather: Partly cloudy, 72 degrees

Attendance: 4,774 (sellout)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







