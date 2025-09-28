Imperious Monarchs Storm from Behind to Trounce North Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas - Real Monarchs (12-7-8, 4th West, 28pts) maintained its push for a top-three Western Conference finish with a stirring comeback victory away against North Texas SC 910-11-6, 7th West, 40pts), in a pulsating encounter at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday night.

Head coach Mark Lowry's side delivered a commanding display, storming back from an early deficit with a pair of goals on either side of halftime to cement a thrilling fightback triumph on enemy territory and claim the full share of contest spoils. Striker Jesus Barea netted a brilliant first-half brace before defender Maximus Jennings and midfielder Lineker Rodrigues both added further gloss to the scoreline in the second period, as the Claret-and-Cobalt extended its ongoing run of victories to three successive games.

The visitors arrived at Saturday's contest determined to perpetuate a recent positive run of results, but suffered a relatively tepid start to proceedings and were made to immediately rue their subdued start inside the opening six minutes when Texas striker Christopher Salazar reacted quickest in the six-yard area to finish off a cross from close range and put the home side in front.

The Monarchs, then, gradually grew into the contest and eventually found parity, arriving on 25 minutes, when striker Barea received a pass from teammate Griffin Dillon and drilled home a powerful long-range strike which kept low, beating JT Harms at his near post, and into the bottom left corner.

Parity quickly turned to advantage, however, only six minutes later through more impressive individual work from midfielder Rodrigues, who intelligently teed up his teammate, and Barea, who showed deft touches and skill to evade successive challenges before bludgeoning an effort from close range past Harms and into the back of the net.

The visitors returned in the second half with continued vigor and optimism in their stride, and quickly doubled their lead right after the restart when right back Jennings rose highest in the box to head home a direct corner delivery to establish a safer cushion of advantage.

Lowry's side were equal parts ruthless and fun in an imperious general performance, which found its fourth goal only four minutes after the third, with Rodrigues tapping home into an empty net from close range after some impressive work down the right flank by midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani.

With the game rapidly approaching its conclusion, head coach John Gall's side threatened a late fightback of their own, scoring a second through attacker Faisu Sangare, but it would only prove a consolation, with the Monarchs holding on to a richly deserved victory.

The result leaves Lowry's side fourth place in the West standings, with 48 points from 27 games played, and only behind third-placed Colorado Rapids 2 on games won, the first tiebreaker, with one game left to conclude the regular season, and the Monarchs continuing its push for a podium finish.

The next assignment for the Real Monarchs lies in a home visit of Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 to America First Field on Sunday, October 5, with kickoff slated for 2 PM MT. Broadcast will continue to be available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

NTX 2: 4 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

NTX - Christopher Salazar (Daniel Baran) 6': A through ball down the line on the left released winger Daniel Baran, who was afforded ample time and space to advance into the area and drill a low-driven ball towards the near post in the six-yard box, which found the foot of striker Christopher Salazar, with the most delicate of first-time touches to establish a lead for the hosts.

SLC - Jesus Barea (Griffin Dillon) 26': A long cross-switch from the left to the right located winger Gio Villa, whose exertions inside found first teammate Aiden Hezarkhani, then Griffin Dillon, before finally landing at the feet of striker Jesus Barea, who took a single touch for composure before rocketing a powerful low half-volley from more than 20 yards out through the 'keeper's near post and into the bottom left-hand corner.

SLC - Jesus Barea (Lineker Rodrigues) 31': A through pass down the inside channel released midfielder Lineker Rodriguez into the penalty area, who skilfully evaded two oncoming opponent challenges before laying the ball for an onrushing Jesus Barea, who, in kind, expertly sidestepped a pair of opposing challenges of his own in the penalty area before thumping a powerful effort from point-blank range into the back of the net to establish a lead for the visitors.

SLC - Maximus Jennings (Tommy Silva) 56': An inswinging direct corner kick delivery from leftback Tommy Silva floated high and all the way towards rightback Max Jennings, at the far post, who rose mightily unfettered above in the area and planted a first-time header past the goalkeeper and into the net to double the visitors' cushion of advantage on the night.

SLC - Lineker Rodrigues (Unassisted) 60': A low driven ball across the six-yard box from Aiden Hezarkhani was poorly parried away by JT Harms, in goal for Texas, and right into the path of an arriving Lineker Rodrigues, who finished first time into an empty net with the goal gaping.

NTX - Faisu Sangare (Samuel Sedeh) 86': Midfielder Samuel Sedeh received the ball in the middle of the opposition half before driving forward and playing in fellow substitute Faisu Sangare, who took a single touch for composure before arrowing a ferocious effort off the post and into the back of the net for a consolation.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Maximus Jennings, Gio Calderon, Ruben Mesalles, Tommy Silva; Luca Moisa (Omar Marquez, 65'), Griffin Dillon; Gio Villa (Chase Duke, 90'+5'), Aiden Hezerkhani (Bryan Sandoval, 78'), Lineker Rodrigues (Owen Anderson, 65'), Jesus Barea (Liam O'Gara, 90'+5')

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Diego Rocio, Axel Uriostegui, Trace Alphin

North Texas SC (4-3-3): JT Harms; Christian Wygant, Jackson Dubois (Wyatt Easterly, 78'), Mo Cisset, Gavin Gall (Samuel Sedeh, 78'); Caleb Swann (Leonardo Orejarena, 78'), Jaidyn Contreras, Alejandro Urzua; Samuel Sarver, Christopher Salazer (Faisu Sangare, 61'), Daniel Baran (Zachary Molomo, 65')

Subs not used: Marlon Luccin, Jonathan Dozier, Anthony Ramirez, Nicolas Arango Montoya

Stats Summary: NTX / SLC

Shots: 12 / 18

Shots on Goal: 6 / 9

Saves: 5 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani (Caution, 45'+3')

SLC: Tommy Silva (Caution, 49')

SLC: Gio Calderon (Caution, 77')

NTX: Mo Cisset (Caution, 90'+2')







