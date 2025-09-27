Toronto FC II Drop Home Finale to Philadelphia Union II

Published on September 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (10W-11L-6T, 38 points) dropped a 1-2 result against the visiting Philadelphia Union II (14W-5L-8T, 55 points) in their home finale of the 2025 regular season at York Lions Stadium on Friday evening.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made a pair of changes from last Friday's lineup against Columbus Crew 2 with Richard Chukwu and Joshua Nugent making way for Stefan Kapor and Dékwon Barrow.

TFC II began the crucial Friday night clash on the front foot at York Lions Stadium, dictating the early tempo and generating seven goal attempts within the opening 25 minutes. The hosts' sustained pressure was rewarded in the 27th minute when Nathaniel Edwards was prevented from reaching Dékwon Barrow's dangerous cross by a push from Philadelphia defender Giovanny Sequera.

Referee Niko Jecanski immediately pointed to the penalty spot and Mark Fisher calmly converted from 12 yards, sending goalkeeper George Marks the wrong way to hand the Youngs Reds a deserved one-goal lead.

The 27th minute opener marked the former Stanford Cardinal's fifth career goal contribution (three goals, two assists) for TFC II and his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Philadelphia Union II, however, struck back late in the first half when Stas Korzeniowski latched onto Christopher Olney's pass and finished clinically to bring the visitors level.

Both sides pushed hard and traded opportunities in search of a go-ahead goal through much of the second half, with Philadelphia eventually finding the breakthrough late on. In the 84th minute, Óscar Benítez Cobo rose highest to meet Christopher Olney's in-swinging corner, nodding home to seal a 2-1 road victory and all three points for the visitors.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Mark Fisher 28' (penalty kick)

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski 45+1' (Christopher Olney Jr.)

PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo 84' (Christopher Olney Jr.)

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Giovanny Sequera 27' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 71' (caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 80' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher (C), Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Micah Chisholm 64'); Hassan Ayari, Marko Stojadinovic (Patrick McDonald 85'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 64'), Nathaniel Edwards (Reid Fisher 76'); Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry (Costa Iliadis 76'), Dékwon Barrow

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Lazar Stefanovic, Richard Chukwu, Joshua Nugent

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - George Marks; Giovanny Sequera, Óscar Benítez Cobo, Rafael Uzcátegui, Jordan Griffin, Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 67'), Nick Pariano (C), Christopher Olney Jr, Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 76'); Stas Korzeniowski (Leandro Soria 88'), Sal Olivas (Malik Jakupovic 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Lou Liedtka, Kaiden Moore, Noah Probst

MEDIA NOTES

Mark Fisher scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Lucas Olguin made his 74th appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into fourth outright on the club's all-time appearances list.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.