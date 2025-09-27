Athletic Club Grand Rapids Unveiled as Name of West Michigan's MLS NEXT Pro Team

Published on September 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Athletic Club Grand Rapids News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Before a lively crowd at Calder Plaza this afternoon, West Michigan Soccer officially unveiled the name and brand identity for the region's new MLS NEXT Pro team: Athletic Club Grand Rapids (AC Grand Rapids).

The reveal marked a milestone moment for soccer in West Michigan as fans, families, and community members gathered to witness the team's name and crest for the first time. The celebration featured team branded face painting, food trucks, live art and music, and the chance to purchase official team merchandise, alongside the excitement of ArtPrize and the Beer City Brewers Fest that kicked off immediately following the brand reveal.

"Today marks a defining moment for our community, ¬Â said Dan DeVos, co-owner, Athletic Club Grand Rapids. "A team's name and crest carry the heartbeat of a city, the voice of its fans and the dreams of its players. When our athletes take the pitch, they'll wear more than a uniform - they'll wear the pride of West Michigan across their chest. ¬Â

After unveiling the name and crest, David Van Andel, majority owner, chairman and CEO, Athletic Club Grand Rapids, emphasized the inspiration behind the brand. "AC Grand Rapids isn't just a logo or a jersey. It's a symbol of who we are and what we're building together here in West Michigan, ¬Â he said. "The Grand River flows through the center of our crest and our city. The design draws from our history - the craftsmanship of the lumber barons, the resilience of our industries, and the creativity that defines this region. Today, with this name and this crest, we take our first step into a future we're writing together. ¬Â

The club's identity, created in partnership with Matthew Wolff Design, draws on both Grand Rapids' history and its creative spirit.

The AC Grand Rapids crest blends global football tradition with the spirit of the city it represents. A bold navy-blue stripe runs down the center, symbolizing the Grand River and appearing on the club's kits, while the crest's top echoes the river's movement. An "ACGR ¬Â monogram can stand alone as a mark for both the club and the city. The typography and banner style draw from Grand Rapids' 19th-century lumber heritage and Midwestern industry, creating a design that honors the region's history while giving fans a modern, timeless symbol to rally behind.

Ali Curtis, Senior Vice President of MLS NEXT Pro, highlighted the importance of the league's expansion to Grand Rapids. "The future of professional soccer will come through West Michigan as AC Grand Rapids represents this community and region throughout our league, ¬Â said Curtis. "The community now has a team to call their own, a stadium to call home and a team whose colors and crest we know they will wear proudly. We look forward to seeing AC Grand Rapids take the field in MLS NEXT Pro. ¬Â

AC Grand Rapids will begin play in the 2027 season at the new Amway Stadium on Grand Rapids' West Side. Between now and then, the club will continue to build momentum through community events, fan engagement and preparations for its inaugural season.

An AC Grand Rapids graphic, the brand reveal video and event images can be downloaded here, courtesy of AC Grand Rapids. For more information, team merchandise, and to keep up with AC Grand Rapids news, visit acgrandrapids.com. Follow the team on social media @ACGRSoccer.







