Timbers2 Down Austin FC II on the Road

Published on September 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

AUSTIN, Texas - Timbers2 downed Austin FC II 2-1 on the road at Parmer Field on Friday evening. After conceding an early goal to Austin, Charles Ondo notched a brace to lead T2 to a victory. He scored his first goal to level the match in the 42nd minute off a perfect leading pass from Daniel Nuñez. The defender then won the game for the squad with a strike from the penalty arc in the 80th minute to complete the brace.

Goal-Scoring Plays

ATX - Bryant Farkarlun (Peter Grogan), 12th minute: Bryant Farkarlun played a give-and-go with Peter Grogan before finishing a shot into the top right corner of the goal.

POR - Charles Ondo (Daniel Nuñez), 42nd minute: Nuñez controlled a through ball near the end line and crossed it to Ondo, who sprinted past the defenders and scored from inside the six-yard box.

POR - Charles Ondo, 80th minute: Ondo collected a loose ball at the top of the box and finished the play with a strike into the bottom left corner of the net.

Notes:

Ondo scored his first and second career goals for T2 tonight.

Nuñez tallied his third assist of the season.

Nuñez's three assists are fourth most on the team this year.

T2 sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 35 points (9-12-6).

Timbers2 will host St. Louis CITY2 for their final match of 2025 at Providence Park on Oct. 5.

Next Game

For the final regular-season game of the season, Timbers2 will host St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday, October 5 at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (9-12-6, 35pts) vs. Austin FC II (9-10-8, 38pts)

September 26, 2025 - Parmer Field (Austin, Texas)

Scoring Summary:

ATX: Farkarlun (Grogan), 12

POR: Ondo (Nuñez), 42

POR: Ondo, 80

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Pope (caution), 57

POR: Enriquez (caution), 62

ATX: Burton (caution), 63

POR: Nuñez (caution), 69

POR: Marquinhos (caution), 73

ATX: Thomas (caution), 74

ATX: Dănciuțiu (caution), 83

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Jura, D Pope, D Ondo, D E. Izoita, M Nuñez, M Enriquez © (Gallardo, 90+5), M VanVoorhis, M Marquinhos (Moreno, 88), M Santos, F Bunbury (White, 90+3)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer, D Garcia, D Lund, D Bamford, M J. Izoita

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Bunbury, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Ondo, 2); FOULS: 15 (Pope, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

ATX: GK Farrar, D Thomas, D Gomez, D Bery (CieÃ âºla, 60), D Bonachera, D Gonzalez (Avila, 88), M Torres, M Barro, F Farkarlun (Badawiya, 88), F Grogan (Dănciuțiu, 60), F Burton (Abarca, 76)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alstrup, D Arici, M Ruszel, F Avila, F Moreno

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Torres, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Torres, 2); FOULS: 10 (Burton, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

Referee: William Hale

Assistant Referees: Nick Goyette, Bill Bolsen

Fourth Official: Sean Caouette

