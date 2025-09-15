Real Monarchs Secure Pivotal Three Points in 2-1 Victory over VCFC

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (10-7-8, 42 pts, 4th West) defeats Ventura County (10-9-6, 38 pts, 6th West) 2-1 at Zions Bank Stadium in Western Conference showdown.

Real Monarchs head coach Mark Lowry made six changes to his starting XI from last Saturday's stoppage-time defeat, keeping the same formation but refreshing his squad with new energy. Goalkeeper Will Mackay reclaimed his spot between the posts, while right back Gio Villa returned to anchor the back line. In the midfield, U-20 U.S. National Team standout Marcos Zabrano was reintroduced to spark creativity, joined by Luca Moisa, whose steady presence has been pivotal in the Monarchs' control of possession all season. On the right wing, Aiden Hezarkhani resumed his role after recently linking up with the USYNT U-20s attending their domestic camp. Up front, forward Ariath Piol earned his first start, tasked with bringing added firepower to the attack and converting opportunities into goals.

Real Monarchs opened the match on the front foot, creating promising attacks in the opening minutes. The breakthrough came in the 7th minute when midfielder Jesús Barea collected a pass just outside the box and rifled a strike into the bottom-left corner to give the Monarchs the early lead. However, Ventura County responded quickly, capitalizing on a failed clearance as midfielder Thomas Musto volleyed home the equalizer in the 9th minute.

The Monarchs nearly reclaimed the advantage in the 23rd minute when forward Zambrano connected with a dangerous header at the back post, only to see his effort drift narrowly wide. Despite generating chances, the Monarchs were unable to find a second goal before the break.

Heading into the locker room, the Monarchs remained determined, having dictated much of the first-half tempo and eager to convert their pressure into a breakthrough after the interval.

Coming back from the break, the Monarchs were eager to add a goal in the score sheet. In the 50th minute, striker Zambrano earned a penalty after being tripped in the area. Opting to take the penalty himself, Zambrano placed the ball at the spot and fired a rocket past the right side of the Ventura County goalkeeper to give the Monarchs the lead in minute 52' of the match.

The goal injected the Monarchs with confidence, in the 56th minute midfielder Moisa shot a rocket outside the 18 yard box nearly missing the top left of the goal. Yet again, the Monarchs stickers were looking to add another goal to the score sheet, in minute 68' striker Piol took a defender one on one and shot a rocket outside the box where it went past the upper right corner. The Monarchs two goals were enough to secure three points in a 2-1 victory over Ventura County.

Real Monarchs hit the road to begin its final two game road trip, visiting LAFC2 at Titan Stadium in Fullerton on Friday, September 19. The match will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. MT.

SLC 2: 1 VCFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - Jesús Barea (Ariath Piol, 7'): Striker Piol laid the ball off to midfielder Jesús Barea at the top of the box, where Barea unleashed a rocket into the bottom-left corner to open the scoring in the 7th minute.

VCFC - Thomas Musto (Unassisted, 9'): Just two minutes later, Ventura County capitalized on a failed clearance, as midfielder Thomas Musto pounced on the loose ball and fired home a volley to level the match in the 9th minute.

SLC - Marcos Zambrano (Unassisted, 52'): Striker Zambrano earned a penalty in the 50th minute and confidently converted, blasting his shot past the Ventura County goalkeeper's right side to restore the Monarchs' lead.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Tommy Silva, Gio Calderon, Ruben Mesalles, Gio Villa; Luca Moisa, Grillin Dillon ©; Marcos Zambrano (Omar Marquez 70'), Jesus Barea (Lineker Rodrigues 90+2'), Aiden Hezarkhani (Owen Anderson 88'); Ariath Piol (Maximus Jennings 90+1')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Omar Marquez, Luis Rivera, Owen Anderson, Izzy Amparo, Brayan Sandoval, Liam O'Gara

Ventura County (4-3-3): Brady Scott ©; Riley Dalgado, Jose Magana Jr., Max Middleby, Mason Vanney (Enrique Martinez 90'); Dylan Vanney, Thomas Musto, Mateo Tsakiris; Gino Vivi (Jason Bucknor 25'), Nick Sullivan (Eric Preston 75'), Ruben Ramos Jr. (Sean Karani 75')

Subs not used: Christian Coreas, James Rhodes, Gabriel Arnold

Stats Summary: SLC / VCFC

Shots: 13 / 5

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

VCFC: Max Middleby (Yellow Card - 17')

SLC: Tommy Silva (Yellow Card - 29')

SLC: Luca Moisa (Yellow Card - 57')

VCFC: Mateo Tsakiris (Yellow Card - 90+4')







