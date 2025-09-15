Nine-Goal Match Ends in Favor of New York City FC II

Published on September 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II earned a thrilling 5-4 win over Chicago Fire II on Sunday. Sebastiano Musu hit a hat-trick, including a penalty, while Juan Ponce scored late to seal victory. Despite Jason Shokalook also netting a trio for Chicago, NYCFC II fought back from 2-0 down, showing resilience and securing three crucial points on the road.

Match Recap

New York City FC II spent Sunday on the road as they took on Chicago Fire II.

Matt Pilkington's side were eager to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in their last outing, and they knew victory over Chicago could lift them as high as seventh in the standings.

Some early pressing from NYCFC II paid off quickly, with the visitors winning a penalty after just three minutes thanks to Piero Elias. The midfielder's well-timed challenge won the ball high up the pitch before he was felled while attempting to round the goalkeeper.

Midfielder Máximo Carrizo stepped up to take the spot kick, but his effort flew over the bar.

At the other end, Jhonier Montiel had an early look at goal for Chicago, but his effort from the right channel did not trouble Alex Rando.

Chris Tiao then flashed a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, but unfortunately no teammate was on hand to convert, and the hosts cleared the danger.

Another threatening delivery arrived in the 23rd minute, and although Max Murray connected with the ball, his header missed the target.

Despite that promising start, NYCFC II fell behind four minutes later when Jason Shokalook pounced on a rebound to fire low past Rando.

The advantage was doubled just after the half-hour mark when Shokalook was found 25 yards out and curled an effort into the net.

Needing a response, NYCFC II found one in the 37th minute when a dangerous near-post corner was inadvertently flicked in by Chicago's Richard Fleming III.

Pilkington's side started the second half the brighter of the two, and they were rewarded with an equalizer in the 54th minute through Sebastiano Musu.

The Italian forward dispossessed a Chicago defender just outside the area and hit a side-footed shot under the goalkeeper to bring the game level.

New York City made their first change of the evening in the 63rd minute as Maxwell Murray was replaced by Pierce Infuso. He was joined on the field by Juan Ponce in the 67th minute when he replaced Evan Lim.

A frantic finish to the game saw five goals shared between the two teams, beginning with a strike from David Poreba in the 69th minute.

New York City produced an almost instant response, however, with Musu scoring his second of the game in the 72nd minute.

Things got even better for the Italian forward just four minutes later when he completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

It wasn't the only hat-trick of the evening, though, as Shokalook notched his third of the night in the 80th minute.

The drama wasn't over yet, as Ponce popped up in the 89th minute with a brilliant strike from distance that broke Chicago hearts. Jack Loura replaced Carrizo in stoppage time, as New York City FC II held on to claim a massive 5-4 win on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with New England Revolution II on Thursday, September 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.