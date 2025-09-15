Chicago Fire FC II Falls against New York City FC II

Published on September 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II in action against New York City FC II

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II in action against New York City FC II(Chicago Fire FC II)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (12-7-6-4, 46 points) fell 5-4 against New York City FC II (9-10-6-2, 35 points) Sunday night at SeatGeek Stadium. Jason Shokalook scored a hat trick and David Poreba registered his second goal of the season as the Fire remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Chicago opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Dylan Borso carried the ball up the right flank and lined up for a shot that was saved. Shokalook had followed the play into the box and was there to clean up the rebound, sending it into the far post. Shokalook struck again in minute 32 when he collected a pass from Jhoiner Montiel outside of the box and sent a powerful and precise ball just inside the right post.

The lead was cut in half in the 37th minute via an own goal and New York tied it up in the 54th minute with a goal from Sebastiano Musu. The Fire temporarily regained the lead in the 70th minute when midfielder David Poreba timed his run perfectly and sent a Montiel free kick into the net with one touch. New York responded with goals from Musu in the 72nd and 76th minutes.

Shokalook completed a hat trick of his own in the 80th minute when Trip Fleming headed the ball into the box as New York tried to clear a blocked shot. Shokalook let the ball bounce once before heading it past goalkeeper Alex Rando. The final goal fell in the 89th minute when substitute Camilo Ponce struck from distance and sent the ball just inside the right post.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II heads to the City of Brotherly Love to face Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, Sept. 21. Kickoff at Subaru Park is set for 2 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 4:5 New York City FC II

Goals:

CHI - Shokalook (13) (Borso 2) (WATCH) 27'

CHI - Shokalook (14) (Montiel 2) (WATCH) 32'

NYC - Own Goal (Fleming) 37'

NYC - Musu (5) (WATCH) 54'

CHI - Poreba (2) (Montiel 3) (WATCH) 70'

NYC - Musu (6) (WATCH) 72'

NYC - Musu (7) (penalty) (WATCH) 76'

CHI - Shokalook (15) (Fleming 3) (WATCH) 80'

NYC - Ponce (3) (WATCH) 89'

Discipline:

CHI - Dowd (Yellow Card) 3'

CHI - Diouf (Yellow Card) 48'

CHI - Williams (Yellow Card) 64'

NYC - Ponce (Yellow Card) 89'

NYC - Musu (Yellow Card) 90+3'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Dowd, D Borso, D Cupps, D Diouf, D Kanyane (Herrera, 73'), M Osorio (M Poreba, 61'), M Williams, M Fleming (capt.), F Montiel, F Damian (Hyte, 73'), F Shokalook

Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, M Calle, D Oyegunle

New York City FC II: GK Rando, D Murray (Infuso, 63'), D Amponsah, D Balera, D Tiao (capt.), M Elias (McCamy, 77'), M Molinari, M Lim (M Ponce, 67'), F Carrizo (Loura, 90+2'), F Musu, F Guarino (Bilden, 77')

Substitutes not used: GK Klein, GK Learned, F Lacher

Stats Summary: CHI / NYC

Shots: 17 / 11

Shots on Goal: 9 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 84.7% / 80%

Saves: 3 / 5

Corners: 1 / 1

Fouls: 14 / 15

Offsides: 4 / 0

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referee 1: Eric Burton

Assistant Referee 2: Donald Williams

4th Official: Ryan Homik

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.