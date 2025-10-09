Real Monarchs Host Minnesota 2 in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro First Round Playoff Match on Sun., Oct 19

Published on October 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs and MLS NEXT Pro today unveiled the first-round matchups for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs after completion of its "Pick Your Opponent" process, with Real Monarchs hosting Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday, Oct. 19 at Zions Bank Stadium.

In its MLS NEXT Pro Playoff debut, the Claret-and-Cobalt are set to host the Loons with at 6:00p MT kickoff on Sunday, October 19th, 2025 at Zions Bank Stadium with tickets available both at the door and via SeatGeek.

MLS NEXT Pro First-Round Matchups

West

1. St Louis CITY2 vs. 8. Ventura County FC

2. The Town FC vs. 6. North Texas SC

3. Colorado Rapids 2 vs. 7. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

4. Real Monarchs vs. 5. Minnesota United FC 2

East

1. New York Red Bulls II vs. 8. Carolina Core FC

2. Philadelphia Union II vs. 7. FC Cincinnati 2

3. New England Revolution II vs. 6. Chicago Fire FC II

4. Chattanooga FC vs. 5. Huntsville City FC

During each Conference Selection, the No. 1-3 seeds will choose their opponent from the No. 5-8 seeds, with the No. 4 seed playing the remaining club. The matchups determined during the Selection will take place in the Conference Quarterfinals the weekend of Oct. 19, with No. 1-4 seeds hosting. MLS NEXT Pro debuted the unique Pick-Your-Opponent Playoff format in 2023.

Meeting twice in the 2025 regular season, Real Monarchs and Minnesota United FC 2 split the two meetings, each capturing three points on its home soil. In Blaine, Minn., Real Monarchs struck first behind a Goal of the Week nominee Luca Moisa score, before the hosts completed the comeback with two second-half goals.

Real Monarchs defeated Minnesota in the second leg in a five-goal thriller, four of which taking place in the first 35 minutes of action. PK goals from leading scorer Jesus Barea and 2025 newcomer Marcos Zambrano grabbed the lead for the Claret-and-Cobalt after both converted from the spot. Captain Griffin Dillon doubled the lead twelve minutes later, a goal that would prove to be the game-winner.

If Real Monarchs prevail to the second round, it will again partake in the league's "Pick Your Opponent" selection process with the two highest remaining seeds in each conference picking from the other two lowest-seeded squads.

Real Monarchs (13-7-8, 51pts, 4th West) completed its fourth MLS NEXT Pro campaign last Sunday defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 4-1. The fourth place finish marks the highest point total and finish for Real Monarchs throughout its MLSNP era. The Claret-and-Cobalt finished the second-half of the season competing in seventeen consecutive matches without a bye, averaging one match every five days throughout that period (June 29 - October 5). Throughout the home stretch, Real Monarchs averaged 2.05 ppg behind second year head coach Mark Lowry.







