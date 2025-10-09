Colorado Rapids 2 Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in First Round of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs
Published on October 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Sunday, October 19. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is schedule for 2 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
After finishing third in the Western Conference standings, Rapids 2 solidified its position as one of eight teams in the West to qualify for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. As a top four team in the conference, Colorado participated in the league's pick-your-opponent process, where the team selected Vancouver as their third-round pick. The decision left the fourth-place Real Monarchs to face the remaining Minnesota United FC 2 while the first place St. Louis selected Ventura County and the second place The Town FC opted to face reigning champs, North Texas SC.
Should the Rapids advance past the quarterfinals, the two teams with the highest seeds in the West heading into the playoffs would be first to select their opponents for the conference semifinals.
Information regarding ticket sales for the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will be made available in the coming days.
