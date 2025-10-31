RSL Academy Trio Called-Up to Respective World Cup Rosters
Published on October 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Real Monarchs News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Academy announced the inclusion of three players to participate in the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar; FW Van Parker (Canada), MF Antonio Riquelme (Chile) and DF Felix Contreras (Mexico) will all represent their respective countries this November. The trio has already reported to their federations for one final camp ahead of the tournament and will depart directly to Qatar.
2025 MLS NEXT Cup MVP Parker joins the Canucks for his first major international tournament. Participating in Group K, Canada will open up its World Cup campaign on Friday, Nov. 5, taking on Uganda before facing France and closing out the group stage against Chile and RSL Academy U18 teammate Riquelme.
Group K - Canada
11/5 - 8:45 am - Uganda
11/8 - 6:30 am- France
11/11 - 5:30 am - Chile
Parker burst onto the scene in this year's MLS NEXT Cup in Tennessee, scoring six goals and assisting two others in the first three games of the RSL title run - en route to the historic double, Parker took home both MVP and Golden Boot titles.
Previously called up for a 27-day camp to be held in Santiago, Chile, Riquelme now leads La Roja to compete in Group K this fall, joining France, Uganda, and Canada in the Dubai-based competition.
Group K - Chile
11/5 - 8:45 am - France
11/8 - 5:30 am - Uganda
11/11 - 5:30 am - Canada
Riquelme has appeared for Real Monarchs six times throughout the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, and once during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Coming on as a halftime sub against El Farolito, Riquelme scored his first professional goal 13 minutes later, equalizing the match. Throughout the RSL Academy U18 2025 MLS NEXT Cup campaign, Riquelme showed off his poise, scoring two direct freekicks to equalize both matches late with the second-half strikes.
Contreras, a regular call up for El Tri, packs his bags to compete on the world's biggest stage. Participating in Group F Mexico will open with Korea before taking on the Ivory Coast and concluding its guaranteed matches against Switzerland.
Group F - Mexico
11/4 - 6:00 am - Korea
11/7 - 7:45 am - Ivory Coast
11/10 - 5:30 - Switzerland
The trio will join the previously announced RSL Academy duo of Luca Moisa and Gio Villa in Qatar rounding out the quintet of Claret-and-Cobalt representation in the 2025 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Moisa and Villa will represent the United States as the stars-and-stripes compete in Group I.
Group I - United States
11/5 - 8:15 am - Burkina Faso
11/8 - 7:45 am - Tajikistan
11/11 - 7:45 am - Czechia
Real Monarchs and Real Salt Lake Academy are the official MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT affiliates of MLS side Real Salt Lake. After a historic 2024-25 season that saw RSL become the first academy to have a squad win both the Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season, the group now looks to build upon a firm foundation. Leading Major League Soccer in all-time homegrown signings, RSL welcomed Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson, and Gio Villa in January of this year, all RSL Academy products as part of its 45 homegrown signings after inking their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.
