Real Monarchs Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Berth with 3-1 Win Over LAFC

Published on September 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







FULLERTON, Utah - Real Monarchs (11-7-8, 45 pts, 4th West) defeats LAFC 2 (9-14-3, 32 pts, 11th West) 3-1 at Titan Stadium, clinching the Club's first ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoff appearance.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry made two changes to his starting XI from last weekend's 2-1 victory over Ventura County FC. Real Salt Lake's Kobi Henry entered the lineup slotting in at the right back position, his eleventh start in as many appearances with the Monarchs this season. Goalkeeper Trace Alphin completed the changes, returning between the sticks for his fourth professional start since being selected by RSL in the 2025 MLS Super Draft.

Real Monarchs opened the match with its quickest goal of the 2025 campaign, as Marcos Zambrano notched his fifth goal in eight games with the Monarchs just 30 seconds into the match. Applying a high press, Real Monarchs forced a LAFC defender to play back to goal. Barreling down the pitch, Zambrano picked the goalkeeper clean, and secured the ball near the endline while clinically finishing from a low angle.

Both sides exchanged spells of possession in the opposing final third, but neither side prevailed for the majority of the match. Real Monarchs grabbed momentum after midfielder Luca Moisa secured possession in the defensive third and drove down to the endline, before firing a shot to the near post for a corner. Placing the ball in the 79th minute, Moisa delivered a ball to the top of the six-yard box meeting Ruben Mesalles who headed the corner home. The goal marks Mesalles' fourth goal of the season to bring his contribution total to eight during his rookie campaign.

Fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, LAFC 2 responded two minutes later, capitalizing on poor Monarchs marking and spoiling Alphin's clean sheet bid. The hosts continued to apply pressure throughout the remainder of the match nearly equalizing on multiple occasions.

Tired of LAFC's chances, Real Monarchs golden boot leader Jesus Barea took matters into his own hands, fighting for the second ball off of a Real Monarchs freekick, Barea gained possession near the top left corner of the box. After taking two outside touches to create separation, Barea - now with eight goals in 15 games - fired a curling screamer into the far post side netting, delivering the dagger with a minute of stoppage time remaining, clinching Real Monarchs first ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoff appearance.

Real Monarchs make their final road trip of the 2025 season next week, visiting reigning MLS NEXT Pro Champions, North Texas SC. The Claret-and-Cobalt will face the Dallas FC affiliate on Saturday, September 27, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT and broadcast available via MLSNEXTPro.com.

SLC 3: 1 LAFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - Marcos Zambrano (Unassisted) 1': Applying high pressure to start the match, Zambra picked the LAFC goalkeeper clean, gained control near the endline, and calmly slotted it home into the empty net from a low angle.

SLC - Ruben Mesalles (Luca Moisa) 79': A beautifully placed corner to the top fo the six yard box, Moisa's service found Mesalles who headed home the corner, placing it out of the goalkeepers reach to the far post.

LAFC - Marius Omotoye Aiyenero (Josh Santiago) 82': Moving away from the final thing Santiago played a chipped ball to a wide-open Aiyenero who slipped past a sleeping Monarch's defence. Taking a chested touch to control the service, Aiyenero opted to fire a self volley to the far post and past the outstretched hands of Alphin.

SLC - Jesus Barea (Unassisted) 90+4': Fighting for the second ball opportunity, Barea gained control near the top of the box. Taking two outside touches to create separation, Barea fired a curling screamer to the part post side netting to deliver the dagger.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Trace Alphin; Tommy Silva, Ruben Mesalles, Gio Calderon, Kobi Henry: Luca Moisa (Owen Anderson, 80), Grillin Dillon ©; Jesus Barea, Aiden Hezarkhani (Lineker Rodrigues, 80), Gio Villa (Maximus Jennings, 90), Marcos Zambrano (Omar Marquez, 70)

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Brayan Sandoval, Will Mackay

LAFC (4-3-3): Cabral Carter ©; Skylar Kaplan (Carlos Diaz, 46), Erick Diaz, Christian Diaz, Sebastian Nava; Adam Saldana, Decario Guerra (Jude Terry, 72), Bryan Moyado (Gavin Zambrano, 46) ; Tommy Mihalic, Adrian Wibowo (Marius Omotoye Aiyenero, 68), Kiaro Walters (Josh Santiago, 68)

Subs not used: James Lane, James Romero, Matt Evans, Emir Ponciano

Stats Summary: SLC / LAFC

Shots: 13 / 14

Shots on Goal: 8 / 6

Saves: 5 / 5

Corner Kicks: 2 / 5

Fouls: 12 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LAFC: Bryan Moyado (Caution, 22)

LAFC: Christian Diaz (Caution, 38)

LAFC: Skylar Kaplan (Caution, 45+1)

LAFC: Kiaro Walters (Caution, 52)

LAFC: Adam Saldana (Caution, 73)

SLC: Omar Marquez (Caution, 78)

LAFC: Adam Saldana (Caution & Ejection, 90+2)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.