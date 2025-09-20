Toronto FC II (0) - Columbus Crew 2 (0) Postgame Summary
Published on September 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC II gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 4-3
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi - goal (1:0)
TOR - Patrick McDonald - goal (1:1)
CLB - Christopher Rogers - goal (2:1)
TOR - Mark Fisher - goal (2:2)
CLB - Chase Adams - miss (2:2)
TOR - Hassan Ayari - goal (2:3)
CLB - Ibrahima Sy - goal (3:3)
TOR - Micah Chisholm - goal (3:4)
CLB - Inza Koné - miss (3:4)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Michael Sullivan 43' (caution)
CLB - Ibrahima Sy 87' (caution)
CLB - Chase Adams 90+4' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 10-10-6 38 points
Columbus Crew 2 5-16-5 21 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic, Richard Chukwu (Micah Chisholm 90'); Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 83'), Michael Sullivan (C) (Patrick McDonald 90'), Antone Bossenberry; Nathaniel Edwards (Costa Iliadis 66'), Hassan Ayari, Joshua Nugent (Dékwon Barrow 66')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Jahmarie Nolan
COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Keller Abbott; Keesean Ferdinand, Gianmarco Di Noto, Christopher Rogers (C); Quinton Elliot, Isaac Tortola (Brent Adu-Gyamfi 72'), Ibrahima Sy, Prince Forfor (Anthony Alaouieh 72'); Pharrell Willis (Inza Koné 83'), Kaïlé Auvray (Alex Gimple 83'), Chase Adams
Substitutes Not Used: Alex Zochowski, Dylan Randazzo, Cristian Ortiz
MEDIA NOTES
- Adisa De Rosario recorded a league-leading eighth clean sheet of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
- Toronto FC II (0) - Columbus Crew 2 (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II Sign Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo on Loan