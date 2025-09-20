SKC II Earns Third Straight Result in 1-1 Home Draw Against Whitecaps FC 2

Sporting Kansas City II (3-17-6, 17 points) picked up their third straight result on Friday night, playing Whitecaps FC 2 (11-10-5, 42 points) to a 1-1 draw at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Blaine Mabie notched his second goal in three matches, and Carter Derksen clutched up to level the match in the 87th to send the game to penalties. Max Anchor saved two attempts in the shootout to earn Vancouver a crucial second point.

Interim head coach Ike Opara placed Jacob Molinaro back in the goal and the Academy product earned his second straight result against the Whitecaps' second team. Pierre Lurot started in a back three with Nati Clarke and Hal Uderitz, while Mabie and Cielo Tschantret played in the defensive midfield. Shane Donovan and Zane Wantland started out wide, Johann Ortiz manned the 10 and Maouloune Goumballe and Medgy Alexandre started up top.

Ortiz wasted no time in testing Anchor, who would go on to make seven saves on the night. Vancouver threatened on the other end of the pitch after a slip from Clarke; however, the defender was able to get up and win the ball back with the help of a double-team from Mabie.

Goumballe forced Anchor into one of his toughest saves when he ripped a shot toward the lower corner of the goal that Anchor strong-armed away. Alexandre tried his luck, but again, Anchor was up to the task before sparking a counterattack that wound up the first corner of the night.

A few ticks later, an obvious handball in the box off a H. Uderitz header was not called, much to the dismay of the SKC II faithful. Molinaro was called into action to make his first save, easily securing a shot hit right at him. Mabie nearly got onto the scorer's sheet in the first half after turning over Vancouver in the attacking third and firing a shot into Anchor's grasp.

Just under 30 minutes into the game, Ortiz caught Anchor flat-footed but flashed his shot inches wide of the near post. Goumablle pinged an effort off a pair of defenders in the 40th, but it was WFC 2 who took the lead, scoring in the 45th off a shot from Cyprian Kachwele inside the 18.

Opara made no changes at the break and did not need to, as Mabie evened things up in the 49th with his second professional goal. The Georgetown alum received a pass near the penalty spot from Ortiz and wasted no time firing his shot into the back of the net.

Jackson Castro came shockingly close to regaining the lead moments later when his shot doinked off the post with a thud. The game remained tied for 11 minutes as Nikola Djordjevic broke the deadlock in the 59th with another finish from inside the 18. Anthony Samways and Gael Quintero replaced Wantland and H. Uderitz in the 61st, and Derksen came on for Alexandre in the 72nd.

The substitute needed little time to grow into the game, nearly tying the game with a curling offering barely over the top of the goal. He would not miss his second chance, beating Anchor with a one-time, left-footed strike off a terrific centering pass from Clarke.

Anchor made two saves in the shootout, and his takers were pure on all four of their kicks, giving WFC 2 two points and strengthening their standing in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoff race.

Sporting KC II will take on Ventura County FC on Sunday, September 28, at Children's Mercy Victory Field in the 2025 home finale. Tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com as SKC II looks to earn their fourth straight result.

Sporting KC II 2 (2)-2 (4) Whitecaps FC 2

Score

1

2

F

Sporting Kansas City II (3-17-6, 17 points)

0 2 2 (2)

Whitecaps FC 2 (11-10-5 42 points)

1 1 2 (4)

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Hal Uderitz (Gael Quintero 61'), Pierre Lurot, Nati Clarke; Cielo Tschantret, Blaine Mabie, Shane Donovan, Zane Wantland (Anthony Samways 61'), Johann Ortiz (Bryan Arellano 80'); Maouloune Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre (Carter Derksen 72')

Subs Not Used: Kael Taylor, Luis Cruz-Ayala, Makhi Francis, Beckham Uderitz

Whitecaps FC 2: Max Anchor; Nikola Djordjevic, Deylen Vellios, Adrian Pelayo, Daniel Russo; Antoine Coupland, Jackson Castro, Yuma Tsuji (Casron Rassak 88'), Cyprian Kachwele; Nelson Pierre (Johnny Selemani 46'), Liam Mackenzie (Sahil Deo 76')

Subs Not Used: Isaac Francouer, Mateo Clark, Charlier Rogers

Scoring Summary:

VAN -- Cyprian Kachwele 7 (Unassisted) 45'

SKC -- Blaine Mabie 2 (Johann Ortiz 4) 48'

VAN -- Nikola Djordjevic 1 (Antoine Coupland 4) 59'

SKC -- Carter Derksen 2 (Nati Clarke 2) 87'

Shootout Summary:

SKC -- Blaine Mabie (Converted)

VAN -- Jackson Castro (Converted)

SKC -- Shane Donovan (Saved)

VAN -- Daniel Russo (Converted)

SKC -- Anthony Samways (Saved)

VAN -- Cyprian Kachwele (Converted)

SKC -- Carter Derksen (Converted)

VAN -- Adrian Pelayo (Converted)

Misconduct Summary:

VAN -- Deylen Vellios (Yellow Card; Tactcial Foul) 14'

VAN -- Yuma Tsuji (Yellow Card; Tactcial Foul) 52'

SKC -- Anthony Samways (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 62'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC VAN

Shots 18 15

Shots on Goal 9 6

Saves 4 7

Fouls 14 16

Offsides 2 0

Corner Kicks 2 6

Referee: Ryan Homik

Assistant Referee: Jared Kuehl

Assistant Referee: Eric Wood

Fourth Official: Velimir Stefanovic







