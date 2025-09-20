Toronto FC II Gains Extra Point over Columbus Crew 2

Toronto FC II (10W-10L-6T, 38 points) and Columbus Crew 2 (5W-16L-5T, 21 points) played out a goalless draw at York Lions Stadium, before the Young Reds secured the extra point with a 4-3 win in the MLS NEXT Pro shootout on Friday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes to the line-up from last Friday's 2-1 road defeat to New England Revolution II. Canadian youth international quartet Richard Chukwu, Tim Fortier, Antone Bossenberry and Joshua Nugent returned from national duty and came into the fray in place of Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Patrick McDonald and Jahmarie Nolan.

The Young Reds created a flurry of chances throughout the opening half but were unable to make the breakthrough as the two sides entered the interval deadlocked at 0-0.

TFC II continued to assert their dominance after the restart, creating a number of opportunities through Hassan Ayari, Nathaniel Edwards and Joshua Nugent along with substitutes Dékwon Barrow, Costa Iliadis and Patrick McDonald, but were unable to convert as the match remained scoreless.

With the deadlock unbroken upon the final whistle, the two Eastern Conference sides headed to an MLS NEXT Pro shootout. Patrick McDonald, Mark Fisher, Hassan Ayari and Micah Chisholm all converted for the hosts, while goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario came up big with a save on Chase Adams to secure the extra point for Toronto FC II with a 4-3 shootout victory.

The Young Reds close out their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season home slate on Friday evening when they host Philadelphia Union II. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Shootout Summary:

CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi - goal (1:0)

TOR - Patrick McDonald - goal (1:1)

CLB - Christopher Rogers - goal (2:1)

TOR - Mark Fisher - goal (2:2)

CLB - Chase Adams - miss (2:2)

TOR - Hassan Ayari - goal (2:3)

CLB - Ibrahima Sy - goal (3:3)

TOR - Micah Chisholm - goal (3:4)

CLB - Inza Koné - miss (3:4)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Michael Sullivan 43' (caution)

CLB - Ibrahima Sy 87' (caution)

CLB - Chase Adams 90+4' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic, Richard Chukwu (Micah Chisholm 90'); Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 83'), Michael Sullivan (C) (Patrick McDonald 90'), Antone Bossenberry; Nathaniel Edwards (Costa Iliadis 66'), Hassan Ayari, Joshua Nugent (Dékwon Barrow 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Jahmarie Nolan

COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Keller Abbott; Keesean Ferdinand, Gianmarco Di Noto, Christopher Rogers (C); Quinton Elliot, Isaac Tortola (Brent Adu-Gyamfi 72'), Ibrahima Sy, Prince Forfor (Anthony Alaouieh 72'); Pharrell Willis (Inza Koné 83'), Kaïlé Auvray (Alex Gimple 83'), Chase Adams

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Zochowski, Dylan Randazzo, Cristian Ortiz

MEDIA NOTES

Adisa De Rosario recorded a league-leading eighth clean sheet of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.







