Inter Miami CF II Faces New York Red Bulls II on the Road this Sunday

Published on September 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (6W-14L-4D, 24 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on the road, with the team visiting New York Red Bulls II (16W-5L-4D, 54 points) this Sunday, Sep. 21. Kick off at MSU Soccer Park is slated for 5 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Scouting Report

New York Red Bulls II enters this match following a 2-3 victory against Huntsville City FC. The hosts have collected 54 points so far this season, with a record of 16 wins, four draws, and five losses, placing them first in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Nehuén Benedetti has been a standout performer for the Red Bulls, leading the team with 11 goals and seven assists to his name this campaign.







