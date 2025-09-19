Timbers2 Battle Dynamo 2 in Texas
Published on September 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Timbers2 aim to keep their postseason hopes alive Sunday whey they play Houston Dynamo 2 at SaberCats Field (5pm PT, MLS Season Pass).
How to watch
Watch Sunday's match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
MLS NEXT Pro Standings
The Storyline
The 12th place Timbers2 (8-11-6, 32pts) are just two points behind 10th-place Dynamo 2 (8-12-6, 34pts), with a game in hand, and are six points out of a playoff spot with three regular season games remaining.
Last week, Portland earned a big win at home to keep their playoffs hopes alive, coming from behind to beat LAFC 2 by a 5-3 scoreline at Providence Park. Both Gage Guerra and Academy product Daniel Nuñez earned braces in the match.
Most recently, Dynamo 2 lost 2-1 at home to the Tacoma Defiance.
Sunday's match marks the only meeting between Portland and Houston's MLS NEXT Pro sides.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 19, 2025
- Timbers2 Battle Dynamo 2 in Texas - Portland Timbers 2
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host New England Revolution II at Scudamore Field - FC Cincinnati 2
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2 - Crown Legacy FC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Strive to Clinch Home Playoff Match in Final Games of the Regular Season - Colorado Rapids 2
- Chattanooga FC Players Pay Special Visit to Children's Hospital at Erlanger - Chattanooga FC
- Inter Miami CF II Faces New York Red Bulls II on the Road this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.