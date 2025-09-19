Timbers2 Battle Dynamo 2 in Texas

Timbers2 aim to keep their postseason hopes alive Sunday whey they play Houston Dynamo 2 at SaberCats Field (5pm PT, MLS Season Pass).

How to watch

Watch Sunday's match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MLS NEXT Pro Standings

The Storyline

The 12th place Timbers2 (8-11-6, 32pts) are just two points behind 10th-place Dynamo 2 (8-12-6, 34pts), with a game in hand, and are six points out of a playoff spot with three regular season games remaining.

Last week, Portland earned a big win at home to keep their playoffs hopes alive, coming from behind to beat LAFC 2 by a 5-3 scoreline at Providence Park. Both Gage Guerra and Academy product Daniel Nuñez earned braces in the match.

Most recently, Dynamo 2 lost 2-1 at home to the Tacoma Defiance.

Sunday's match marks the only meeting between Portland and Houston's MLS NEXT Pro sides.







