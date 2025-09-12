Toronto FC II Falls to New England Revolution II

Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (10W-10L-5T, 36 points) dropped a 2-1 road result against the New England Revolution II (11W-5L-7T, 45 points) on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni made five changes from the side that started in the win against New York City FC II on August 31 with Lazar Stefanovic, Malik Henry, Lucas Olguin, Markus Cimermancic and Dékwon Barrow making way for Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Patrick McDonald, Michael Sullivan and Jahmarie Nolan.

New England Revolution II opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Damorney Hutchinson fired into the roof of the net from close-range after Adisa De Rosario had saved Malcolm Fry initial's attempt.

The hosts doubled their advantage soon after the restart, as Gevork Diarbian coolly finished a slipped pass from Marcos Dias in the 56th minute.

Ten minutes later, coach Cimini turned to his bench, bringing on Costa Iliadis and Dékwon Barrow in place of Mark Fisher and Jahmarie Nolan in search of an attacking spark.

Within two minutes of entering the match, Barrow drew a foul from Gabriel Dahlin inside the box, leaving the referee with an easy decision to point to the penalty spot.

Patrick McDonald stepped up for the Young Reds and calmly converted from the spot, firing straight down the middle to cut the deficit to one.

The 69th minute strike marked the former Indiana Hoosier midfielder's second goal for TFC II and the club's first penalty goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The Young Reds pushed for an equalizer for the rest of the afternoon and found the net in the 94th minute through Dékwon Barrow, only to denied by the linesman's offside flag, as Revs II held on for all three points.

Next up, Toronto FC II return home to host Columbus Crew 2 on Friday, September 19. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 24'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 56' (Marcos Dias)

TOR - Patrick McDonald 69' (penalty kick)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Lucas Olguin 84' (caution)

Lineups:

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Donovan Parisian; Damario McIntosh, Gabriel Dahlin, Victor Souza (C), Hesron Barry; Marcos Dias, Joe Buck (Javaun Mussenden 62'), Cristiano Oliveira; Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian (Chris Mbaï-Assem 83'), Damorney Hutchinson (Liam Butts 73')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Aarin Prajapati, Makai Wells, Judah Siqueira, Michael Tsicoulias, Josh Macedo

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher (Elijah Roche 90+1'), Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Mark Fisher (C) (Costa Iliadis 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Patrick McDonald, Nathaniel Edwards (Lucas Olguin 80'); Michael Sullivan, Hassan Ayari (Joseph Melto Quiah 90+1'), Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson

MEDIA NOTES

Lucas Olguin made his 72nd appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into joint-fifth on the club's all-time appearances list.

Toronto FC Academy defender Elijah Rochemade his TFC II debut as a substitute in stoppage time, becoming the tenth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.







