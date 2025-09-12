MNUFC2 Forward Troy Putt Selected to Represent New Zealand During 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup in Chile

Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt has earned a call-up to New Zealand's U20 team and will join the Junior All Whites to compete in the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

Putt and New Zealand were drawn in Group A, and will open group stage play against the host nation, Chile, on September 27. The Junior All Whites will then face Egypt on September 30 before finishing out group play against Japan on October 3.

Putt earned his first international call-up with New Zealand earlier this year with the U20 side, competing in friendlies down in Chile in preparation for the upcoming U20 World Cup.

With MNUFC2 in 2025, to-date, the forward has made 14 game appearances and has provided two assists in MLS NEXT Pro action.

New Zealand's 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup Schedule

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Sat., Sept. 27 New Zealand vs. Chile 4:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Ñuñoa, Chile

Tue., Sept. 30 New Zealand vs. Egypt 1:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Ñuñoa, Chile

Fri., Oct. 3 New Zealand vs. Japan 4:00 p.m. Estadio Valparaíso, Valparaíso, Chile







